Province claims changes will give municipalities more planning powers

HALIFAX: The provincial government said changes to two acts will give municipal governments the ability to address housing needs.

The province recently announced it is making changes to the Municipal Government Act and the Halifax Regional Municipality Charter to provide local governments with more planning powers. They said the amendments mean municipalities can require affordable housing in a new development within municipal boundaries.

“We need more safe, affordable housing for Nova Scotians,” said John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “Inclusionary zoning is one tool municipalities can use to help make that happen.”

Inclusionary zoning is a planning tool that municipalities can use to create opportunities for affordable housing development, the province said, noting inclusionary zoning was part of its housing plan.

“The legislation related to inclusionary zoning is enabling legislation. It allows municipalities to enact requirements through their municipal planning strategy and land use by-law to require new multi-unit residential developments to include a component of affordable housing or cash-in-lieu,” spokesperson Krista Higdon noted. “To enact inclusionary zoning, a municipality would need to enable it through policy in their municipal planning strategy and then further define the area where it applies and the requirements being put in place through their land use by-law.”

The changes were introduced on Oct. 20 in the Nova Scotia legislature. Although the change was requested by Halifax Regional Municipality, it will be available to all municipalities, the province said.

“This legislation will enable municipalities to use inclusionary zoning in their municipal planning strategies,” said Emily Lutz, President, Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities. “NSFM believes this is the beginning of what needs to be a sustained, collaborative discussion on how to best address the housing crisis through municipal-provincial partnership.”