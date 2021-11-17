Fishing vessel rescued after rogue wave causes damage

HALIFAX: The Canadian Coast Guard rescued a fishing boat that was damaged in high seas last last month.

On Oct. 29 at around 10 a.m. Fisheries and Oceans Canada spokesperson Steven Bornais said the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) in Halifax received a distress call from the crew of the Fishin’ Fionnatic which was 200 nautical miles southeast of Louisbourg, that they were hit by a rogue wave.

“The fishing vessel had its port-side wheelhouse windows destroyed, as well as damage to communications and navigation equipment, but was still able to make way. The crew requested an escort,” Bornais told The Reporter.

At the time, Bornais said there were six people onboard but there is no information on the size of the rogue wave that hit the vessel.

“Waves at the time of the incident were five-six metres and wind speed was over 45 knots,” he reported.

After being notified, Bornais said the JRCC Halifax alerted the CCGS Hudson, which “immediately” headed to the scene, arriving at around 10 p.m. that evening.

By 8:40 a.m. the next morning, Bornais added the Hudson completed the escort and the Fishin’ Fionnatic “proceeded into Canso harbour unassisted.”