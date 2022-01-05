HALIFAX: Clinics are opening across the province this month to give Nova Scotians booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

In a press release issued today, the provincial government said existing COVID-19 testing centres will offer vaccine by appointment starting on Jan. 10 at locations across Nova Scotia, including the Antigonish Market Square.

People who are 30 or older can book a booster dose at least 168 days after they received the second dose of their primary series, the province said, noting that for African Nova Scotians and people in First Nations communities, the age for boosters is 18 and older.

While many appointments at current vaccination locations have already been booked, the province said those who still need to book one are encouraged to check back as appointments are being added often, including at the new community clinics.

Many Nova Scotians have answered the call to help the booster-dose effort. To date, the Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) has about 2,350 applications from people offering to help at vaccination clinics. About 850 are potential immunizers and about 1,500 may be able to serve in non-clinical roles. The NSHA has begun screening, matching people with appropriate roles and training, and that will continue as needed.

The province said existing pharmacy, physician, IWK, and health care worker clinics are continuing. Drop-in vaccination clinics are also continuing and will have increased capacity, they said.

The province said people who have not yet received their primary series of vaccine can still book appointments. The interval between first and second doses is now 56 days, up from 28, following National Advisory Committee on Immunization guidelines, they noted.

According to the province, people who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine or one dose of Janssen are still eligible to schedule a booster dose of mRNA vaccine.

The province strongly recommends that people under 30 book Pfizer appointments, and more Pfizer appointments will be available once the province has received more supply of this vaccine. People who are 30 and older are encouraged to book Moderna appointments in order to prioritize Pfizer for those who need it, the province noted.

All frontline health care workers, including community health care providers who provide direct patient care, and all designated caregivers are still eligible for a booster dose regardless of age, the province said.

People can book primary series or booster appointments online at: https://novascotia.ca/vaccination or by calling the toll-free line: 1-833-797-7772. Drop-in vaccination clinics are listed at: https://www.nshealth.ca/drop-in-vaccine-clinics.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority said there is an ongoing outbreak at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish. They said less than 12 patients have tested positive, all patients are being closely monitored, and other infection prevention and control measures are being put in place.

With the province reporting 842 new cases today, down from yesterday’s 1,020, there were 141 new cases in the Eastern Zone, which takes in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, as well as the Antigonish Guysborough Community Health Board and the Inverness Victoria Richmond Community Health Board.

The province is confirming there are 45 people in hospital with eight in Intensive Care Units. Their ages range from 26 to 98 years old, and the average age is 70, they said, noting that of the 45 in hospital, 40 were admitted during the Omicron wave.

Of those in hospital, the province said five (11.1 per cent) have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine; 24 (53.3 per cent) are fully vaccinated; two (4.4 per cent) are partially vaccinated; and 14 (31.1 per cent) are unvaccinated.

As of today, the province is reporting an estimated 6,645 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, and on Jan. 4, NSHA’s labs completed 5,410 tests.

As of January 4, the province said 1,815,283 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, and of those, 795,461 Nova Scotians have received their second dose, and 155,144 eligible Nova Scotians have received a third dose.

The province also announced today that public school students will move to at-home learning for one week beginning Jan. 10. Schools will remain open for students who use learning centres and will reopen to in-person learning on Jan. 17, they said.

More information will be sent to families soon from regional centres for education and Conseil scolaire acadien provincial (CSAP), the province said.

According to the province, schools will follow public health guidance regarding testing, isolation and case management and more information on enhanced public health measures in schools, including reporting of student and staff illness, will be shared with families next week.