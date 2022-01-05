Municipality reaches agreement with former employee

ARICHAT: The Municipality of the County of Richmond agreed that it terminated a former employee without cause.

After last month’s regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council, it was confirmed that the municipality reached a resolution on Nov. 1 in Josette Marchand’s wrongful dismissal case.

“The parties agree that the termination of her employment was without cause. Both the municipality and Ms. Marchand are pleased with the outcome,” the municipality’s Dec. 20 statement reads.

Although Marchand could not comment on the specifics, she did confirm earlier this week that there was a financial component to the agreement.

“I’m happy that it’s over. I’m sad Dad didn’t see it. It wasn’t fair for my family to have to go through it,” Marchand told The Reporter. “A lot of my life, in the last four years, has been before-firing and after-firing. And now I can start my life. I’m not connected to that anymore, and I don’t have to wake up in the morning thinking about it, or at night. I’m happy it’s over, I’m happy with the conclusion, and I’m happy that people get to know that I didn’t do anything wrong.”

Marchand and the municipality entered into a settlement conference on Nov. 1.

“Going into negotiations, I didn’t think that that would be something that would be possible so all along, what was keeping me going was I really wanted to be able to clear my name, and have someone acknowledge, or agree, that there was no wrongdoing, and that there wasn’t a just cause for my termination,” she stated.

On January 4, 2019 in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax, Marchand, of Petit de Grat, filed a notice of action against the municipality seeking compensation for the loss of income, compensation for the loss of employment benefits, and damages for the nature of her dismissal and false allegations of wrongdoing.

“Since 2018, it’s kind of been a stop and start process and there’s been delays along the way,” Marchand noted. “Essentially, the municipality is agreeing with me that there was no wrongdoing, or just cause for termination.”

One of the consequences of the delays, according to Marchand, will be higher than necessary legal fees.

“All the legal fees; it boggles my mind that you would do that or that it would last that long,” she noted.

Upon starting with the municipality in 2011, Marchand’s statement of claim said she was employed as the Director of Recreation, Leisure and Community Relations. Marchand said in her time, net recreation costs were reduced by $100,000 and she secured over $200,000 in funding for the department through registration fees and special grants.

The statement of claim contends, “Marchand was regularly congratulated for her initiatives and was consistently under budget for her department.” The statement also states that “Marchand was never over-budget for travel and routinely made decisions that were always aimed at reducing costs.”

According to the statement, Marchand became ensnared in the spending scandal involving other municipal employees around March of 2016 when she “immediately” repaid a duplicate payment, which she brought to the attention of Richmond’s personnel at the same time.

Then in September 2016, an ombudsman’s report about Richmond expenses was leaked to the media and the report erroneously attributed an expense for attending a strip club in Houston, Texas to Marchand. She said she spent three weeks resolving this error with the ombudsman, without any assistance from Richmond.

After former Chief Administrative Officer Warren Olsen resigned in October 2016, he was replaced by interim CAO Maris Freimanis who advised Marchand in writing around May 1, 2017 that she was terminated for cause.

The statement said Marchand was escorted from the building and told she could not return to her desk.

Marchand’s statement recalls that after being provided with general reasons for her termination, no specific examples were given.

Marchand said all issues with expense reporting were the result of the municipality’s “failure to enforce policy and provide appropriate staff training” and any wrongdoing was caused by other personnel.

Marchand said she was the target of allegations from other employees and some councillors, aimed at removing her from her position.

In the notice of defence, the municipality denied Marchand was wrongfully dismissed or that it did anything that would render it liable for damages. The municipality asserted that it followed proper procedure in terminating Marchand’s employment, and did not rush her from her office.

“I maintain that they were wrong in the assumption that I did anything wrong to be terminated,” Marchand said on Jan. 3. “Do I think that the political climate at the time created a perfect storm to allow this to happen, yes. Do I think that this current council had to put out fires from the previous council and previous wardens, yes.”

One way to ensure this doesn’t happen again is for the current council to undertake a “post-mortem” on how this transpired, Marchand suggested.

“I hope that they’ll look back on this process and make sure that it doesn’t happen to another employee…,” she stated.

Noting that her family and the community were sources of strength during this difficult time, Marchand added that the biggest shame was that she loved her job, and enjoyed working with people, groups, and communities.

“They put me and my family through a lot during this time. Were it not for the community, and them standing by my side, I think I would have given up hope a long time ago,” she added. “If I look back on the last four years, I think that one of the things that I’m most proud of is that I didn’t give up.”