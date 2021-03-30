HALIFAX: Three weeks after announcing a compensation fund, the provincial government introduced legislation to accelerate the settling of land claims and address land ownership issues in five historic African Nova Scotian communities.

On March 23, Randy Delorey, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, introduced the Land Titles Initiative Acceleration Act which proposes amendments to the Land Titles Clarification Act, the Municipal Government Act and the Halifax Regional Municipality Charter.

Amendments to the Land Titles Clarification Act explain the initiative and outline its scope, create an expanded role for commissioners to allow for negotiation, mediation and voluntary arbitration of claims, and create broader authority to administer the initiative, according to the province.

The province said the amendments also formally establish the new $3 million compensation fund announced by Premier Iain Rankin on March 5 to support negotiated, mediated and arbitrated resolutions of claims involving parties with competing interests.

Although this process started in 2017, Delorey noted that his department has been working “in tandem” with the Premiers Office on the legislation.

“On the fiscal side of it, the fund is a trust that will pay out based upon the commissioners who make decisions in the dispute resolution process, and there are competing claims,” Delorey noted. “So the legislation creates the roles and rules for the commissioners to be able to perform dispute resolution in these competing claims. And then the trust exists so that in cases where they determine there should be some compensation, then the compensation is distributed from that trust.”

Under the Land Titles Initiative, all legal and surveyor fees are covered at no cost to the applicant. To date, the Land Titles Initiative has been successful in clearing more than 200 parcels from more than 550 applications received, and more than 850 eligible parcels. Delorey estimates that with the changes, the province can process the remaining files within the year.

“Individuals don’t apply for compensation from the fund, they apply to secure title to the property,” the justice minister explained. “If there’s competing interests that can’t be resolved, the commissioners might determine that there’s some level of legitimacy to both claimants but only one can get legal title, they’ll compensate the other.”

Lawyer and community leader Angela Simmonds was named as the executive director of the Land Titles Initiative and will lead the work across the various government departments involved, according to the province. Judge Corrine Sparks Judge (retired) Valerie Miller have been named as commissioners to accelerate this work.

Beyond the fund and dispute resolution, Delorey said there is more to the legislation.

“What it allows for is a more efficient way to move claims, where there are competing interests being brought forward,” he told The Reporter. “It takes down a barrier, because in the absence of this, those competing interests would have to go to the courts to work their way through. This provides another avenue that can be more efficient, both for the citizens, but also, it removes that pressure on the court system as well.”

Clarifying land title can be an expensive legal process, so the province partnered with the Nova Scotia Legal Aid Commission to provide legal services with two lawyers and two legal assistants.

To start an application for land title clarification, the province hired community navigators to book an appointment, and following the application process. Community Navigators are in place to work directly with residents to help them through the land claims process, the province explained.

A Community Liaison Committee was established to make sure the organizing body receives input from communities, the province said, noting that members of the committee include Robert Pelley from Sunnyville, Juanita Byard of Lincolnville and Sabrina Skinner, Sunnyville. The committee works with the Department of African Nova Scotian Affairs, cabinet ministers, lawyers, and community navigators, the province said.

“With this announcement, the land claims requiring more time and attention will hopefully end up with clear title,” Skinner said. “Our main goal is to see residents gain a sense of knowing what they own.”

With the proposed amendments to the Municipal Government Act and the Halifax Regional Municipality Charter, properties for which a certificate of title is issued under the Land Titles Clarification Act may be exempted from seeking subdivision approval, the province noted.

“This exempts these parcels of land in these communities from those municipal subdivision laws, which again, in some instances, could trigger further red tape and administrative burden to address these long-standing title claims,” Delorey said.

For more than 200 years, many African Nova Scotians have been living on land passed down by their ancestors without clear land title, the province said, noting that without clear title, they can’t get a mortgage, bequeath or sell their land, or access housing grants.

Delorey added he is personally proud to participate in what he called an “historic process.”

“That causes a lot of problems,” Delorey noted. “In order to get (a) mortgage, you have to get a legal title. So in these communities, these parcels, where this work is targeted, is to ensure that these individuals who have a legitimate claim to these properties, if they can get clear title, they will then be able to participate and get access to mortgages, and they can legally leave the properties in their will, and all those things. It clears it up for all future generations.”