ARICHAT: Councillors in Richmond County offered their support to a local ATV club trying to create a multi-use trail.

Council approved a motion from its committee of the whole to issue a letter of authority to the East Richmond ATV Riders to assume management of the St. Peter’s to River Tillard trail. The motion also called on council to support the group’s efforts to have the province designate it as multi-use.

This came despite recommendations from two St. Peter’s residents to preserve it as a walking trail.

Mark Vanderhoeden said the trail has been maintained by the Department of Lands and Forestry for the past three decades. Since 1988 work has been ongoing to get government support to turn it into a walking trail that runs to and from Battery Provincial Park in St. Peter’s, he said.

“It’s a green space. It’s one of the only places we have where parents can take small kids for walks and not worry about traffic,” he told council. “It’s an active transportation link. We would like to see every other possibility be explored before we start saying we’re going to allow motorized use on it.”

If motorized use is allowed, Vanderhoeden questioned whether that would include ATVs, dune buggies and dirt bikes, pointing out there are residences and beaches near the route.

Noting that he wants ATVs to continue traveling to and from the village, Vanderhoeden said there are other options.

“There are alternate routes that we’ve looked at, and they could possibly get us behind the garage and right into three or four restaurants,” he said of a proposed ATV trail.

He said the St. Peter’s Village Commission and Potlotek First Nation have offered support for a walking trail.

Former municipal councillor Clair Rankin said motorized vehicles are not the future, but Active Transportation is.

“I just think that motorized trails are just not the way the world is going,” Rankin said, pointing to other Active Transportation projects in the Strait area.

He also pointed to the tourism potential from a trail devoted to walkers, since only five per cent of Nova Scotia’s coastline is publicly accessible, this being one.

“This trail that we’re talking about it’s a real natural spot,” he stated. “I hope you all have a chance to walk it.”

Like Vanderhoeden, Rankin asked that council consider tabling the motion.

Warden Amanda Mombourquette temporarily relinquished the chair to deputy warden Michael Diggdon so she could discuss the issue.

She pointed out that multi-use trails have been successful in Inverness County and allow for more users and more access which will strengthen the trail network.

“The business community that I’ve been speaking to, they do see a clear business plan for this,” she said. “In terms of access to the coastline, this trail will, I think, enhance that access. There will be more users of different types able to access it.”

Rankin replied that the Inverness County trail system is 90 miles long, the trail in question is 12 miles, and none of the trail systems in Richmond County are connected, so they cannot be compared.

In response to concerns expressed by Diggdon, District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson pointed out that he has walked, biked and jogged through the trail in the past, but always felt like it was “under-utilized.”

“As far as walking-only trails, directly across the (St. Peter’s) Canal from the end of the trail, there’s some beautiful trails through the provincial park there, so it’s not that they’re far away,” he stated. “You rarely meet anybody on it, when I did use it. It seemed kind of a waste, the way it was.”

Sampson said for many years there have attempts to create alternate ATV trails with little progress.

“If it was quite simple to extend the secondary road into St. Peter’s, it probably would’ve been completed long ago,” he added.