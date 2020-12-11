The provincial government deserves credit for not shutting down the entire province, even as new cases of COVID-19 continue to be confirmed on a daily basis.

On November 24, Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, announced 37 new cases.

Noting the need to “flip the switch” on the novel coronavirus before it infects the most vulnerable and overwhelms the health care system, the premier acknowledged that all but a few of the new cases were concentrated in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s Central Zone, which covers the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Nova Scotians are being asked to avoid non-essential travel in and out of western and central HRM (which is defined as from Hubbards, up to and including, Porters Lake and the communities up to Elmsdale and Mount Uniacke in Hants County. As well, they are asked to avoid non-essential travel to other Atlantic provinces.

The following new restrictions apply across the province: no visitors except volunteers and designated caregivers to long-term care facilities and Adult Residential Centres and Regional Rehabilitation Centres licensed by the Department of Community Services; sports teams are restricted to local or regional play only; and there will be no extracurricular activities between schools.

New restrictions are in effect until midnight on December 9, with the possibility of an extension.

Because COVID-19 “loves” social and group activities, and can spread quickly and easily, Dr. Strang said the “measures are targeted to reduce the situations in which COVID-19 thrives.”

Dr. Strang asked that Nova Scotians not falter in following public health measures because of the likelihood that the numbers will remain high. He suggested the public designate one family member to shop, and “go to work or go to school, then go home and stay there.”

On the bright side, the numbers of daily new cases in Nova Scotia have not surpassed, or even equalled, that high-water mark set late last month. In fact, the numbers since have been less than half of that number; in the 10-15 range.

And outside of the Central Zone, there have been a handful of cases in the Western and Northern Zones.

Even more encouraging, is that aside from a case recorded two months ago, the Eastern Zone has had only two new cases since.

During the provincial government’s daily briefing on October 24, it was confirmed that one new case involved a resident of the Eastern Zone – which covers eastern Nova Scotia and all of Cape Breton.

The province confirmed that this local case was related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. The province would only say that the case was diagnosed in “another province” and the Eastern Zone resident recovered in that province. For privacy reasons, spokesperson Marla MacInnis told The Reporter they were unable to provide further details.

On December 4, provincial officials confirmed two new cases in the Eastern Zone.

Even before that, in the first wave of the pandemic last March and April, the Eastern Zone recorded a smattering of cases, making it one of the safest jurisdictions in North America.

For those reasons, it was good to see provincial officials not overreact by closing all of Nova Scotia, or imposing strict public health measures that would have crippled employers and institutions.

After reports were received of large house parties, and students ignoring public health rules, it was tempting for the province to shut-down once again.

In the case of StFX, between August 15 and October 8, the Office of Student Life received, investigated and adjudicated 210 reports involving 357 students which included violations of failing to self-isolate, on and off-campus gatherings exceeding maximums, not physical distancing, and not wearing a mask on campus.

In addition to the cases adjudicated formally, 145 student cases were informally resolved through the Office of Student Life.

Elizabeth Yeo, vice president students, indicated of the 210 reports, 62 students were found responsible, with 180 students taking responsibility, while 115 students were found, after investigation, not responsible – and 21 reports were incidents that occurred off-campus.

The university also handed out 10 formal disciplinary probation notices, 24 formal residence probation notices, 30 fines ranging from $200 to $500, and 56 community service and/or educational sanctions.

Additional outcomes included formal warnings and smaller fines.

Despite these developments, the province stayed focused on the fact that the spread was in the HRM, not in any other region of Nova Scotia, so it made sense to concentrate attention on that part of the province.

Many operations and groups took a damaging gut punch last winter and spring, and while some were able to open partially during the summer and early fall, but it will be hard to make up for those losses.

These businesses and organizations need Nova Scotia to stay relatively open, for as long as possible. When the numbers start to increase in a given region, it is expected there will be some restrictions implemented in those areas.

And if the spread starts taking place throughout the province, then conventional wisdom dictates that comprehensive action be taken.

But until then, the province is correct in keeping an eye on the situation and not panicking.