RCMP investigate tampering at railway crossings

ANTIGONISH: The RCMP is seeking information on three cases where someone made changes to the lights at four railway crossings.

On Dec. 9, Antigonish RCMP responded to three incidents of railway crossings being tampered with in various parts of Antigonish County.

On Dec. 11, Antigonish RCMP responded to a fourth incident of a railway crossing being tampered with, this time in Monastery.

During the course of the investigation, Antigonish RCMP determined that the lights at each crossing were tampered with to activate the crossing lights indicating that a train was coming, even though none were. On one occasion, the lights were tampered with to shorten the warning time of an approaching train by more than 50 per cent, police noted.

Antigonish RCMP continue to investigate the matter and would like to remind the public to exercise caution when approaching railway crossings at intersections with public roadways. Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact Antigonish RCMP at 902-863-6500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at: www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

