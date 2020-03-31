Provincial officials move from ‘education to enforcement’

HALIFAX: With public health officials concluding there has been community spread and schools not re-opening until at least May 1, the province is getting tough with those who don’t follow the law.

On Monday, public health officials determined one COVID-19 case in the province is linked to community spread. While most cases to date have been connected to travel or a known case, public health reached a point with one of its current investigations that no such links can be made.

Also on Monday, Premier Stephen McNeil confirmed that schools in Nova Scotia will not re-open until at least May 1. All school trips and examinations are cancelled, but Grade 12 students will still be able to graduate and students will be able to move up a grade. Grade 12 students who need a preliminary paper-based transcript for bursaries, scholarships or university entrance will receive one by contacting their Regional Centre for Education or Conseil scolaire acadien provincial (CSAP). Students will receive end of year report cards.

“This is not the final year you’ve hoped for, and for that, I am sorry, but rest assured, we are focused on you and making sure that you graduate and that you have what you need to start the next chapter of your life,” the premier said. “Those on track to move to the next grade will still move.”

The premier said a number of options will be made available to students to allow them to learn while they wait for schools to fully re-open. This week, teachers will reach out to parents and families to develop a lesson plan. Families who feel at-home learning may be a burden are asked to speak to their child’s teacher.

“Today we are introducing Nova Scotia’s Learning Plan,” McNeil declared. “This plan offers e-learning options for students, as well as at-home educational options for those without Internet. It will be led by our teachers and our principals with the support of our regional centres of education and the CSAP.”

All Grade primary to 9 students will receive at-home learning packages distributed bi-weekly. A dedicated learning Web site for families is available at: https://curriculum.novascotia.ca/learning-home. Students in Grades 9 to 12 will receive additional access to the Homework Hub, a free on-line resource and tutoring for math; and teachers will connect directly with students and families to help support learning.

Expressing his and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Strang’s dismay at those who continue to flout social and physical distancing rules, during a daily press briefing in Halifax on March 29, McNeil said justice minister Mark Furey was ordered to direct police to “escalate their efforts from education to enforcement,” including ticketing and towing if necessary.

“This is not going to end anytime soon if you, the reckless few, continue to disregard the rules,” McNeil noted. “If you can’t do your part, law enforcement will do it for you.”

Under the province’s state of emergency declaration, social groups no larger than five people are permitted and people must maintain six-feet of distance from others.

During a daily press briefing in Halifax on March 27, McNeil said the province is purchasing and distributing up to 800 iPads for long-term care residents in Nova Scotia to connect with family and friends. The tablets will begin arriving at facilities in April.

The province said it is encouraging retail and commercial landlords to defer lease payments for the next three months for businesses that had to close directly due to the public health order. Landlords who participate by granting such businesses a three month deferral and register by April 3 will be able to claim losses of up to $5,000 per month, if the renting business does not continue operating. Landlords are not permitted to change locks or seize property of businesses that cannot pay rent, if the business closed directly because of COVID-19 public health orders

“If that is not possible at the end of the lease, our government will guarantee that three months,” the Premier said.

An amendment to the Chief Medical Officer’s health protection order now allows veterinarians to provide virtual care, prescription refills and in-patient urgent or emergencies services.

To help restaurants stay open, the province will allow them to serve alcohol with take-out and delivery orders, as long as the alcohol cost is not more than three times the value of food ordered.

Additionally, the province has created an on-line tool to help businesses and non-profits clarify if they may remain open and how they can comply with public health orders and workplace safety requirements. This tool is available at: https://covid19-employer-assessment.novascotia.ca/en.

The province will also be providing $55,000 to 12 smaller community foodbanks across the province, based on the numbers of people they serve. Feed Nova Scotia will be receiving $1million in provincial funding as well.

The Department of Community Services has partnered with Telus to provide 100 phones and calling plans to clients who have no other means of communication and who may be self-isolated and alone. This comes with a price tag of $50,000 for the phones and $5,000 per month for the calling plans

Vulnerable women and children will receive $200,000 to support transition houses and other organizations in the province to meet cleaning protocols and provide extra space.

The Department of Community Services will be extending the hours of its toll-free line for income assistance supports soon, including weekends.