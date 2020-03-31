No decisions reached on upcoming fishing seasons

HALIFAX: Fisheries ministers around the East Coast, as well as the federal fisheries minister, are trying to deal with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic.

On March 27, federal fisheries minister Bernadette Jordan and provincial counterparts in Quebec, New Brunswick, PEI, and Nova Scotia discussed the importance of opening dates.

“We recognize that current market conditions facing our industry are challenging, and the need to ensure that logistical support systems are in place to facilitate the movement and sale of seafood products,” a statement from the minister’s office states.

Also highlighted was the new federal Canada Emergency Response Benefit which will give processors, captains, harvesters, and seafood growers access to a new stream of direct income support if they can’t go out and fish or earn an income because of COVID-19’s impact on the market.

“We continue to share market intelligence and feedback from the sector to help support the livelihood of this vital industry, while always ensuring the health and safety of fishers, processing plant workers, and aquaculturists are front and centre,” the statement reads.

Finally, the ministers talked about the recent federal announcement to secure an exemption for temporary foreign workers in the fish and seafood processing sector. They will be allowed, under very specific conditions, to travel to Canada, while following mandatory health and safety measures.

Aquaculture producers, along with seafood processors, will have access to the $5 billion Farm Credit Canada loan program announced last week.

On March 20, the province announced that it is deferring payments and interest for government lending programs until June 30. This includes loans under the Fisheries and Aquaculture Loan Board.

Provincial fisheries and aquaculture minister Keith Colwell has been meeting weekly with the ministers to share ideas and discuss developments and options.

Bruce Nunn, media relations with the Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture, told The Reporter they are working with health officials to ensure there is clarity about how the seafood industry can operate.

“The first priority is the health and safety of Nova Scotians including those working in the fisheries and seafood sector during this unprecedented time,” said Nunn.

In a recent call, the ministers discussed the importance of the food supply, and their desire to work together with their respective industries to minimize the impact of COVID-19 as much as possible. They agreed to work collectively with the federal government.

“We continue to talk with industry, my ministerial colleagues in the other Atlantic provinces, and [the Department of Fisheries and Oceans] about global market conditions, industry support programs and the availability of labour,” Nunn said.

While noting that decisions around the upcoming lobster fishing season are up to the DFO, Nunn said the province is continuing to stay in touch with provincial and federal counterparts.

“We continue to support the processors and sellers of the industry who clearly depend on the continuation of the harvesting season.”

Nunn said the ministers are worried about seafood exports.

“There is concern about export numbers as shipments globally have declined, although there is strong belief these numbers will rebound eventually after the crisis,” Nunn noted. “Demand for some of these products can be expected to be low for the period in which food service establishments are closed or operating in reduced capacity.”

Total fish and seafood exports from Nova Scotia were $2.3 billion in 2019, a 13.6 per cent increase over 2018 export earnings. Lobster was Nova Scotia’s most valuable export species in 2019, valued at almost $1.2 billion. Nova Scotia’s aquaculture industry was worth more than $88 million and directly employed 519 people in full and part-time positions in 2018.

In regards to exports and international market development, Nunn added the province continues to work with provincial and federal partners on plans for marketing and promotional activities for the late summer and fall.

“Trade shows, events and missions are being rescheduled for late summer and fall, along with promotional events to support these initiatives in Europe, Asia and the USA,” said Nunn. “Planning is ongoing.”