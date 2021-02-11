Quick action by RCMP officer saves unresponsive man

ANTIGONISH: An elderly man is doing well thanks to the quick thinking of a Nova Scotia RCMP officer, a vehicle transportation inspector and community members.

While conducting a checkpoint on Feb. 4, Cst. Robert Kavanaugh with the North East Nova Traffic Services Unit, and Lindsay Morris, an inspector with Nova Scotia Vehicle Transportation and Inspection, discovered a man in distress on Antigonish’s Main Street at around 2:30 p.m.

The man was in medical distress inside a running vehicle, which was parked on the sidewalk up against a small tree, and was unresponsive.

After trying to open the doors, which were locked, Morris broke the driver’s side window with a tool.

Gaining access to the vehicle, the two removed the man, and Kavanaugh began to perform CPR with the assistance from a passerby, who stopped to help.

While Kavanaugh performed CPR, an employee at a local business jumped into action and provided the officer with an Automated External Defibrillator (AED).

Shortly after administering the shock, the man began to regain consciousness, and started to breathe and talk again before being transported to hospital by EHS.

In a release from the RCMP, it advised police officers respond to many different emergencies and work with various partners to protect the public.

“This is just one example of everyone involved rising to the occasion to achieve the shared goal of saving a life.”