Another life lost on stretch of highway is one too many: Fraser

MARSHY HOPE: Sean Fraser says the latest tragedy on Highway 104 is a reminder of the urgency of the twinning project.

“I had been hoping dearly for the past few years since we made the funding announcement that we might skate through a couple years without another fatality on that stretch of highway,” Fraser told The Reporter. “That dream was dashed the other day. One more life is one too many to lose on that stretch of highway.”

On Feb. 5 at approximately 2:16 p.m., Antigonish and Pictou RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision in Marshy Hope along Highway 104.

When RCMP, firefighters and EHS arrived on-scene, they found a car on the roadway and pickup truck towing a trailer in the ditch.

According to a release from the RCMP, the driver and lone occupant of the car, a 20-year-old man from Pictou County, was ejected and located on the roadway a short distance from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The three men in the pickup truck appeared uninjured.

The Central Nova MP indicated this one was particularly tough as he knows the family that’s been impacted very well.

“I’ve known the young man since he was a small child, these were my neighbours growing up,” Fraser said. “First and foremost to the family affected and the community affected by this most recent tragedy, you’re on my mind.”

The highway twinning project is something all levels of government have known needs to be done for years now, and he said without turning the recent tragedy into a political issue, he knows with or without this particular accident, this highway can’t be twinned quickly enough.

“It’s hard to be happy about the progress that’s taken place when you’re confronted with another tragedy that hits so close to home,” Fraser said. “But at the same time, to see how much progress has been made, to see that the work is well underway, to know the twinning is going to take place on a schedule and be completed within a few years is encouraging.”