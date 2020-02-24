Quick serve restaurant to be added to Sobeys

ANTIGONISH: Another quick serve restaurant is on its way to town.

During the regular monthly meeting on February 18, Antigonish Town Council approved an amendment to a development agreement between the town and Sobeys for the construction of a 2,200 square foot quick serve restaurant addition to the Sobeys grocery store in Antigonish. The current design has the addition going up on the side of the Sobeys building closest to Church Street.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said Sobeys made the application and it doesn’t require a new development agreement. Boucher said she assumes the construction will begin as soon as the company wants.

“It will be interesting to see what they come up with,” said Boucher. “If a corporation like Sobeys thinks they have a shot at it, it just shows that we are growing and the word is out there we want some good development.”

Boucher added there isn’t a timeline set for the expansion.