Celtic Colours announces concert venues and communities

SYDNEY: Organizers with the Celtic Colours International Festival are excited to announce an expanded line-up of concerts for its 24th year. Taking place from October 9-17, the internationally-acclaimed, award-winning festival will feature 54 concerts in 35 communities around Cape Breton Island.

This year’s schedule includes the usual mix of nighttime concerts and afternoon matinees, including five licensed shows and the nightly Festival Club at The Gaelic College in St. Ann’s, for those 19 years and over.

One of the things that sets Celtic Colours apart from most other festivals around the world is that it isn’t limited to just one location. Communities all over the island host concerts and workshops while the fall leaves are at their most brilliant and traveling around the island offers one breathtaking view after another. Concerts are held in the communities where the culture has been nurtured for hundreds of years, providing context for the roots of the music and celebrating each community’s contribution to Cape Breton’s living Celtic culture.

Joining iconic Celtic Colours venues like the state-of-the-art Strathspey Performing Arts Centre in Mabou is a new venue this year, the L’Arche Cape Breton Gathering Room in Iron Mines.

While the venues vary in primary function and size—from the 140 seat Christmas Island Fire Hall to Centre 200 in Sydney with a capacity of thousands, as well as some of the island’s most beautiful churches, and an array of schools, purpose-built performance facilities, and community, parish and fire halls—they share in common the prominent place each holds in the community it serves. The Celtic culture of music, dance and storytelling lives on in these communities and provides the foundation for the celebration of living culture that is the Celtic Colours International Festival.

Celtic Colours will open this year on October 9 at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre and closes October 17 with a concert at Centre 200 in Sydney. In total, there will be 54 concerts taking place in D’Escousse, Glendale, Inverness, Judique, L’Ardoise, Lower River Inhabitants, Mabou, Port Hawkesbury, St. Peter’s, and Whycocomagh.

The full schedule and line-up of artists will be announced Friday, June 19 with tickets going on sale Tuesday, July 7 at 10 a.m. For the full list of concert venues visit: http://www.celtic-colours.com.