Raising the Villages hosts 'Trunk or Treat' fundraiser By Jake Boudrot - October 29, 2020

The Raising the Villages Port Hawkesbury Coalition, organized a "Trunk or Treat" event on October 25 at the parking lot of the Provincial Building in Port Hawkesbury. Photos by Jake BoudrotDespite the rain, wind and cool temperatures, 150 guests pre-registered for the event on October 25, including parents and children. "Trunk or Treat" is part of Raising the Villages' fourth annual "Welcoming Our Youngest Citizens" celebrations. "Trunk or Treat" was held on October 25 in Port Hawkesbury as a fundraiser for the Raising the Villages coalition.