ANTIGONISH: St. Francis Xavier University has launched a new module for all of their students – Respectful Communities.

The one-hour, self-directed resource introduces the ways students can contribute to a safe, equitable and respectful environment that identifies how to practice respect and safety in our interactions with others.

“Creating a culture of respect and addressing the care and safety of students, the campus, and the surrounding community has been and continues to be a priority at StFX,” Elizabeth Yeo said, project lead and StFX vice president students. “We are working to ensure that everyone within our campus community has access to information, education and supports to contribute to a safe, healthy and respectful community.”

In recognition of the university’s new sexual violence policy and StFX’s commitment to ending sexual violence in their community, the module emphasizes topics of sexualized violence; consent and coercion; StFX policies and reporting processes; as well as the services and supports available to students.

Thanks to funding from the province, Yeo said this resource will act as an important step in establishing a minimum standard of expected behaviour and consent education on the campus.

Acting Minister of Labour and Advanced Education, and MLA for Sydney-Whitney Pier Derek Mombourquette, advised creating safer campuses and culture of consent will take hard work, diligence and collaboration.

“The Sexual Violence Prevention Grant projects are helping to pave the way for a cultural shift on our university and community college campuses,” Mombourquette said. “We will continue to work with our partners to improve education and training around sexual violence prevention and response.”

All members of the Provincial Sexual Violence Prevention Committee which is made up of all post- secondary institutions in Nova Scotia, as well as student groups and community organizations that address sexualized violence in the community will have access to the module.

A provincial working group developed the Respectful Communities module that reflects the diversity of students studying on campuses across the province and uses a combination of text, video and audio scenarios to reinforce its core concepts.

StFX staff, including; Megan Fogarty, human rights and equity officer; Vishalle Wells, residence education co-ordinator; Catherine Ashley, manager of conduct and restorative practices; Larissa Strong, director of internationalization; Marcus Wilmot, and Student Union President Sarah Elliott supplemented the provincial team to tailor the content to the StFX context and support the launch of the module.

The university was also a recipient of a second grant to complete phase two of this project for the provincial committee.