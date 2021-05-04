Randy Delorey to seek re-election in Antigonish

ANTIGONISH: Randy Delorey has been acclaimed as the Liberal candidate for Antigonish and will represent the Nova Scotia Liberal Party in the next provincial election.

“It’s been a privilege since 2013 to represent the people of Antigonish,” Delorey told The Reporter. “As I promised from the get-go, I would continue to serve both the party and our constituents.”

Due to COVID-19, the nomination meeting was conducted virtually.

Delorey has served as the MLA for Antigonish since being first elected in 2013.

“I recognize that for all we have accomplished together, there is more work to be done and I remain committed to serving the people of Antigonish,” he said. “That’s the one thing about politics; there will always be work to be done.”

When asked about losing the bid for the premier, Delorey suggested offering to run for the leadership of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party compares to putting his name forward to represent the people of Antigonish.

“I was asked to put my name forward as the leader, that’s what I view as my role and responsibility that I have, is to represent and that means when stepping up when asked to do so,” he said. “Whether that’s representing and providing leadership here in the community, or for the party.”

During his time in government, Delorey has held numerous ministerial portfolios, including environment, Gaelic affairs, finance and treasury board, and health and wellness.

Currently, he serves as Minister of Justice and Attorney General in Premier Iain Rankin’s cabinet.

“I have had the pleasure of working alongside Randy since 2013,” Rankin said. “Randy is a strong voice for the people of Antigonish and all Nova Scotians. I look forward to continuing our important work together in a new Liberal government.”

In a release from the members of the Liberal Party in Antigonish, they described Delorey as a champion for his community and rural Nova Scotians by being critical in securing investments to upgrade Highway 104 to ensure it is safe for commuters; secured $60,000 to build a community and youth fitness centre in Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation; and most recently, in his role as Minister of Justice, he introduced the Police Identity Management Act in the most recent sitting of the legislature in response to the tragedy that affected Nova Scotia in April 2020.

In addition to the ongoing Highway 104 twinning project, Delorey indicated there are a couple of projects that are still in the early stages that community organizations are working on that excite him.

“It’s a little too early to make reference, they haven’t formally launched their campaigns for these projects,” he said. “But there are a couple of larger-scale projects that I know groups are designing and preparing.”

Delorey indicated he really appreciates the continued confidence Liberals in Antigonish have in him to continue to serve as the candidate in the upcoming election.

“I look forward to continuing to serve the people of Antigonish and campaigning formally, once an election is called.”