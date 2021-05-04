ST. PETER’S: Two residents from outside Nova Scotia were charged and fined by the RCMP for failing to self-isolate.

Richmond County District RCMP said they charged two men, ages 48 and 55, with violating the Health Protection Act. At approximately 1:30 p.m. on May 3, police said they were told two men had arrived from outside Nova Scotia and were failing to self-isolate. The RCMP said they located the men at a St. Peter’s business and charged them under the Health Protection Act.

“The RCMP is reminding everyone to follow all public health orders and municipal bylaws,” they said in a press release. “We all need to do our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The RCMP would like to thank Nova Scotians for their continued support, and express appreciation to the vast majority who are adhering to the directives outlined by the provincial government.”