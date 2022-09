PORT HAWKESBURY: The search is over for a missing 12-year-old.

According to a press release issued this evening, the Inverness County District RCMP was asking for help locating 12-year-old Jayden Russell, who was last seen Saturday afternoon near the Walmart in Port Hawkesbury.

“Russell has no ties to the area and isn’t familiar with Port Hawkesbury,” the RCMP noted at the time.

However, RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay confirmed with The Reporter that Russell has been found and is safe.