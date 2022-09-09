Royal historian reacts to death of Queen Elizabeth II

ANTIGONISH: A local royal historian and regional spokesperson for the Monarchist League of Canada says it feels strange to be “so moved” by the passing of a person he didn’t personally know.

Barry MacKenzie, who is also the curator of the Antigonish Heritage Museum, said he was shocked to learn of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II yesterday.

“Not shocked that a women of her age died, because we know she had been experiencing some health challenges and she was elderly,” MacKenzie told The Reporter the day after her death. “But at the same time, shocked I think because it happened so quickly, and because for someone like that, who has been part of the national fabric for so long, it’s just difficult to wrap one’s head around the idea that she’s gone.”

When one thinks of the monarchy, he suggested, one automatically associates the queen with it.

“She has been the symbol for seven decades, so it’s hard to imagine she’s no longer the queen and now we have a King. So I’m still feeling a little shock,” MacKenzie said. “But also a sense of sadness, because she played an important role in the history of this whole Commonwealth of Nations; and also a sense of personal sadness, for someone who admired her for the kind of person she was.”

Queen Elizabeth II was born on April 21, 1926, and her reign of 70 years and 214 days is the longest of any British monarch and the longest recorded of any female head of state in history.

When her father, King George VI, died in February 1952, Elizabeth, then 25-years-old, became queen of seven independent Commonwealth countries: the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, and Ceylon, known today as Sri Lanka, as well as Head of the Commonwealth.