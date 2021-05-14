RCMP appeals to the public to identify theft suspect

PORT HAWKESBURY: The RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a recent break-in and theft at a local gas station.

On May 4, 2021, at approximately 5:30 a.m., a man broke into the Canadian Tire Gas Bar in Port Hastings through the main door, Port Hawkesbury RCMP said, noting the man proceeded to the cash register area and stole a large quantity of cigarettes.

Police said the man is described as white with brown hair, and was wearing a camo ball hat, grey t-shirt, blue pants, and sneakers.

Anyone who has information about this incident or the person of interest is asked to call the Port Hawkesbury RCMP at 902-625-2220. Those who wish to remain anonymous, can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at: www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.