Sharing memories of Barry Marchand

I would like to commend Jake Boudrot on his article, “Baseball legend, long-time Volunteer, Barry Marchand passes away at 71,” which appeared in the May 5 edition of The Reporter.

Barry Marchand’s reputation, as a great sportsman precedes him, not to mention his extraordinary sport feats and his volunteerism for the betterment of our communities.

I hope to add my story to this article.

My “WOW” moment with Barry was at the Felix Marchand School in Louisdale where Barry was the Phys Ed teacher. I happened to be in the gymnasium alone with Barry on this day.

Barry was standing at the centre line in the gymnasium’s full basketball court. He had a basketball in his hand and a twinkle in his eye.

He said to me “Do you want to bet, that I can sink this ball in the net, from here?”

I laughed and thought, “well, maybe.”

Barry turns around with his back to the net and threw the basketball over his head, and swoosh, it went right into the net! I was so impressed.

What a natural talented athlete in so many sports! Thank you for reminding me of that amazing moment and that special person.

My sincere condolences to all of his loved ones.

Cecile Hyland

Arichat