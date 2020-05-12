RCMP identify prescription pill trafficking as top priority

PORT HAWKESBURY: During a presentation to town council, a Port Hawkesbury RCMP member says the one issue he would like to see dealt with crime-wise is prescription pill trafficking.

“It leads to a wrath of other issues, property crimes seem to increase when you have people suffering with substance abuse,” Staff Sgt. Dave Morin said. “They’ll be stealing, breaking into people’s sheds, houses, and cars to try and steal property in order to feed that drug habit.”

Providing an update to council on the RCMP’s statistics from this past fiscal year, Morin gave a bit of insight.

“Our street crime folk say their biggest concern in town right now with drugs would be prescription pill trafficking. It has really come on strong the past two years,” Morin said. “That’s one thing we want to deal with this year, is seeing if we can make some inroads as far as prosecuting trafficking and prescription pills.”

Following the virtual council meeting on May 5, Brenda Chisholm-Beaton, Port Hawkesbury’s mayor, told reporters Morin’s presentation demonstrated through statistics there hasn’t been a significant change in either criminal, drug-related activity or vehicle incidents, from last year.

As for the statistics, Chisholm-Beaton said nothing really stood out for her.

“He hasn’t indicated anything significant from last year to this year other than the use of prescription drugs seems to be on the rise and is something they’re looking out for,” she said. “We’re definitely looking forward to continued conversations with RCMP with regard to the priorities they’re going to set moving forward.”

Speaking on traffic-related offences, which were marginally increased from last year’s numbers, Morin highlighted the number of collisions along Reeves Street.

“Since the lines were repainted in October as part of the Destination Reeves Street project, bumped from 11 last fiscal to 13 this year,” he said. “So there’s not an appreciable difference or noticeable change there.”

There were 39 impaired driving occurrences, 11 specifically by drug-impairment, and 10 charges laid in relation to alcohol.

Morin advised there were 63 assaults, including three minor assaults on a peace officer, break-and-enters were up slightly to 22, but explained mischief crimes have decreased over 30 per cent the past fiscal year dropping from 80 to 55 – roughly one call every two weeks.

Another positive number highlighted was the amount of Mental Health Act occurrences, which have decreased nearly 40 per cent. Property thefts however, which is the big property crime the RCMP deal with, have increased from 48 last fiscal to 59.

“A bit of an increase there, but nothing that we’d attribute to any problems or lack of policing,” Morin said. “I think overall, from my perspective, I don’t see a huge crime problem here in Port Hawkesbury.”