LENNOX PASSAGE: The RCMP is looking for information after tires on a number of trailers were slashed at a local business.

Between Sept. 11 and 13, Richmond County District RCMP said over 50 tires were slashed, punctured or damaged on a number of utility and enclosed trailers at a business in Lennox Passage, which cost more than $10,000 to repair.

“The trailers were located outside and would have been accessible by the public,” Cpl. Chris Marshall told The Reporter.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to the contact the Richmond County District RCMP at 902-535-2002. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.