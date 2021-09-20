Radios stolen from school buses

MULGRAVE: The RCMP is investigating the thefts of two-way radios from school buses.

According to Cpl. Chris Marshall, the thefts took place between Aug. 17 and 31 from buses parked at the Strait Regional Centre for Education bus garage on England Avenue in Mulgrave.

According to Port Hawkesbury RCMP, radios were taken from 10 buses.

“The thefts were discovered on August 31 by the company that owns the buses. They went to do inspections on the bus before the school year started and that was when they discovered the thefts,” Marshall told The Reporter.

Port Hawkesbury RCMP is asking anyone with information about the theft to contact them at 902-625-2220.

“Two-way radios are both a critical and priceless part of the safety equipment on board school buses,” the RCMP added in a press release. “They allow drivers to communicate with dispatchers in the event of an emergency. Without reprogramming, the radios will only be able to communicate with other school buses in the area.”