POMQUET: A devastating early-morning house fire in Pomquet has claimed a life, and Antigonish County District RCMP, alongside partnering agencies, are continuing their investigation.

On Saturday, Sept. 27, shortly after 5:30 a.m., RCMP officers, local fire services, and Emergency Health Services (EHS) were called to a structure fire on Monks Head Road.

By the time first responders arrived, the home was already fully engulfed in flames.

Once firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, human remains were discovered inside the residence.

Police say that, based on evidence collected so far, criminal activity is not believed to have played a role in the fire. The investigation is ongoing, with support from the Nova Scotia Fire Marshal’s Office and the provincial Medical Examiner Service.

In a statement, RCMP extended their condolences, “Our thoughts are with the deceased person’s loved ones during this difficult time.”

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to contact Antigonish County District RCMP at 902-863-6500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can reach Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a tip online at crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.