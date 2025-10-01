POMQUET: A devastating early-morning house fire in Pomquet has claimed a life, and Antigonish County District RCMP, alongside partnering agencies, are continuing their investigation.

On Saturday, Sept. 27, shortly after 5:30 a.m., RCMP officers, local fire services, and Emergency Health Services (EHS) were called to a structure fire on Monks Head Road.

By the time first responders arrived, the home was already fully engulfed in flames.

Once firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, human remains were discovered inside the residence.

Police say that, based on evidence collected so far, criminal activity is not believed to have played a role in the fire. The investigation is ongoing, with support from the Nova Scotia Fire Marshal’s Office and the provincial Medical Examiner Service.

In a statement, RCMP extended their condolences, “Our thoughts are with the deceased person’s loved ones during this difficult time.”

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to contact Antigonish County District RCMP at 902-863-6500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can reach Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a tip online at crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

Drake Lowthers

Drake Lowthers has been a community journalist for The Reporter since July, 2018. His coverage of the suspicious death of Cassidy Bernard garnered him a 2018 Atlantic Journalism Award and a 2019 Better Newspaper Competition Award; while his extensive coverage of the Lionel Desmond Fatality Inquiry received a second place finish nationally in the 2020 Canadian Community Newspaper Awards for Best Feature Series. A Nova Scotia native, who has called Antigonish home for the past decade, Lowthers has a strong passion in telling people’s stories in a creative, yet thought-provoking way. He graduated from the journalism program at Holland College in 2016, where he played varsity football with the Hurricanes. His simple pleasures in life include his two children, photography, live music and the local sports scene.

Previous articleJaime Battiste: A historic voice for Indigenous Peoples in Canada’s Parliament
Next articleROC Society marks 50 years of inclusion, dignity, and community
Drake Lowthers
Drake Lowthers has been a community journalist for The Reporter since July, 2018. His coverage of the suspicious death of Cassidy Bernard garnered him a 2018 Atlantic Journalism Award and a 2019 Better Newspaper Competition Award; while his extensive coverage of the Lionel Desmond Fatality Inquiry received a second place finish nationally in the 2020 Canadian Community Newspaper Awards for Best Feature Series. A Nova Scotia native, who has called Antigonish home for the past decade, Lowthers has a strong passion in telling people’s stories in a creative, yet thought-provoking way. He graduated from the journalism program at Holland College in 2016, where he played varsity football with the Hurricanes. His simple pleasures in life include his two children, photography, live music and the local sports scene.