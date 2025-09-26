When Jaime Battiste stood in the House of Commons for the first time, history was made.

In 2019, the then Liberal MP for Sydney–Victoria became the first Mi’kmaq person, and the first Indigenous person, ever elected to Canada’s Parliament.

Now serving Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish his inaugural victory was more than a political milestone – it was a moment of profound recognition for the Mi’kmaq people, who have lived on these lands for thousands of years, and for Indigenous communities across the country who continue to push for visibility, justice, and self-determination.

Battiste’s journey to Ottawa was shaped long before his name appeared on a ballot. The son of celebrated Indigenous scholar Marie Battiste and Sákéj Henderson, a renowned Mi’kmaq legal expert, Battiste was raised in a family steeped in cultural pride and advocacy. He grew up understanding the resilience of his people, the importance of treaty rights, and the urgent need for Indigenous voices in spaces of power where decisions affecting their lives are made.

He recalls being inspired from a young age. Growing up next door to the Mi’kmaq Grand Council Grand Keptin, Alexander Denny, Battiste says he was moved by his speeches and his unwavering commitment to community. By the age of 20, he was involved in First Nations youth politics, receiving mentorship that shaped his view of leadership.

“I’ve always believed in collaboration and collaborative efforts,” he explains. “I feel that I bring an effective approach to politics – one that is about making people feel like they’re part of the solution.”

Educated in law at Dalhousie University, Battiste became a prominent advocate before ever stepping into political office. He served as Treaty Education lead for Nova Scotia, helping to shape programs that brought the history and ongoing significance of Mi’kmaq treaties into classrooms. He understood that education was not only about the past – it was about changing the future, building bridges of understanding between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples.

His election win signaled a shift in Canadian politics.

For generations, Indigenous leaders have fought to be heard in systems that were never designed with them in mind. By securing a seat in Parliament, Battiste broke through one of those barriers. His presence at the table represented not only his constituents in Cape Breton, but also the dreams and struggles of First Nations people nationwide.

“Seeing the first Mi’kmaw be elected to Parliament was a great moment for our people,” Battiste reflects. “It showed youth growing up on a reserve that there was no limit to what they can achieve.”

Since taking office, Battiste has carried the weight of that responsibility with clarity and purpose. He has spoken candidly about issues ranging from climate change and fisheries to poverty and the intergenerational impacts of residential schools.

On the floor of the House, his words have often echoed the voices of Elders and youth from his community, grounding policy debates in lived experience. His Mi’kmaq heritage, he says, gives him “a balanced view – one that incorporates Mi’kmaw values, in addition to employing my legal and academic experience.”

Recognition of his leadership has grown steadily.

In 2021, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed him Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, entrusting him with a role at the heart of reconciliation efforts. From advocating for language revitalization to supporting community-led approaches to health and education, Battiste has used his position to challenge old frameworks and push for meaningful change.

Among the accomplishments he is most proud of are the passage of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) into Canadian law, a landmark moment that also carried deep personal significance.

“My father is one of the original drafters of UNDRIP at the United Nations,” he said. “It was important to me to be one of the Members of Parliament that helped finish what my father helped start.”

He also points to local and national investments as milestones: a $125 million land settlement with We’koqma’q First Nation, $7.1 million for Mi’kmaw Kina’matnewey to revitalize the Mi’kmaw language, $2.2 million to support families of missing and murdered Indigenous people in Nova Scotia, and more than $8.1 million to establish the Resilience Centre in Millbrook.

For Battiste, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation offers a yearly reminder of why this work matters.

“To me, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation means a commitment to the journey of reconciliation,” he said. “I’ve often said that reconciliation is a journey – not a destination. It will take work, effort, and education. What we have is a yearly reminder of the importance of learning from the past, to create a better future for all Canadians and Indigenous peoples.”

Even with historic progress, Battiste is quick to note that his story is part of a larger movement.

“I may be the first, but I won’t be the last,” he says, pointing to the growing number of Indigenous MPs elected since 2019. He sees each new voice in Parliament as another barrier broken.

His advice to young Indigenous people who want to lead is simple but powerful: “Volunteer in your community. You don’t have to be elected to be a leader – I believe people recognize those who genuinely want to serve and help make their community a better place.”

In his home riding, the impact of his work is tangible. Cape Bretoners, both Indigenous and non-Indigenous, speak of his ability to connect with people across cultures. He carries the humility of a community leader and the determination of someone who knows the cost of silence.

For Canada, Battiste’s election represented more than a historic first. It is a reminder that reconciliation is not only about apologies or commemorations, but also about representation, empowerment, and shared governance.

His journey stands as both an achievement and a call to action: to continue dismantling barriers, to listen more deeply, and to make room for the leadership that has too often been ignored.

As the country continues to reckon with its colonial past and chart a path forward, Battiste’s voice in Parliament serves as a beacon. It is the sound of history being reshaped – and of a future that, for the first time, feels a little more inclusive, a little more just, and a little more possible.