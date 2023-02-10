RCMP looking for suspects who stole from Port Hawkesbury stores

By
Port Hawkesbury Reporter
-
This is one of the suspects the RCMP believe stolen from two businesses in Port Hawkesbury.

PORT HAWKESBURY: The RCMP is investigating thefts from two businesses in the town late last month.

Inverness County District RCMP said that on Jan. 31, two men and a woman entered a grocery store on Paint Street in Port Hawkesbury and departed the store, without paying, for a “cart full of various items.”

Later that day, the RCMP said the same three people went to a store on Reeves Street and took perfume and electric tooth brushes before leaving without paying.

The RCMP added that they fled in a Hyundai Elantra with a Nova Scotia license plate that reads GYY 694.

This is another suspect who the RCMP believe entered two stores in Port Hawkesbury on Jan. 31 and left without paying.
The suspects fled in a Hyundai Elantra with a Nova Scotia license plate that reads GYY 694, according to the RCMP.