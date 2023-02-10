RCMP looking for suspects who stole from Port Hawkesbury stores

PORT HAWKESBURY: The RCMP is investigating thefts from two businesses in the town late last month.

Inverness County District RCMP said that on Jan. 31, two men and a woman entered a grocery store on Paint Street in Port Hawkesbury and departed the store, without paying, for a “cart full of various items.”

Later that day, the RCMP said the same three people went to a store on Reeves Street and took perfume and electric tooth brushes before leaving without paying.

The RCMP added that they fled in a Hyundai Elantra with a Nova Scotia license plate that reads GYY 694.