PORT HAWKESBURY: A town councillor had questions about the formation of the new Nova Scotia Provincial Housing Agency (NSPHA).

CAO Terry Doyle told the regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council on Feb. 7 that the NSPHA was formed by combining five housing authorities from across Nova Scotia.

Town Councillor Blaine MacQuarrie asked whether offices would remain open in various parts of the province.

“Do we know if they will continue, under this new body, to have offices going in each of the five regions? They don’t have housing advisory committees,” he noted.

Doyle said the agency would continue to operate offices in Sydney that once housed the former Cape Breton Regional Housing Authority.

“There’s no Cape Breton housing authority but there’s still offices in Sydney,” he responded. “There’s still maintenance people around the province, there’s still reference centres and I believe that continues. I don’t know if any of those centres have been amalgamated.”

The question was in relation to correspondence to council introducing the new entity, and Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton recommended that anyone forward more questions to her or town staff.

In tracing the origins of the new agency, the province said both the Nova Scotia Affordable Housing Commission report and the Auditor General’s Report identified a need for Nova Scotia to focus on standardizing and streamlining public housing operations.

The province said the NSPHA oversees more than 11,200 homes, and is the agency responsible for the administration and delivery of affordable housing solutions for low-income Nova Scotians by working closely with other levels of government, as well as private and community partners.

The agency offers rental rates that do not exceed 25 per cent of a family’s total gross income, the province said, noting that the units are fully equipped with a stove, refrigerator, and most include heat and hot water. Some units are accessible for people with physical disabilities, the province said.

The province said special priority is given to victims of family violence, those whose homes have been condemned, or those who need to live near a hospital. This program also provides affordable rental housing to seniors (age 58 and older) with low incomes, they noted.

The province said regional offices manage the day-to-day operations and their responsibilities include administering tenant applications and placements, collecting rent, resolving tenant issues, and maintaining and repairing properties.

The province added that the Cape Breton Island District serves communities in Inverness and Richmond counties, while the Northern District covers Guysborough and Antigonish counties.