MABOU: A serious behavioural incident at Dalbrae Academy resulted in investigations being conducted by the RCMP, the Strait Regional Centre for Education (SRCE), and school staff.

Deanna Gillis, SRCE’S coordinator of communications, confirmed there was a “serious behavioural incident” on March 31, involving Dalbrae Academy students, witnessed by other students in a classroom.

“A video of the incident was then uploaded to social media platforms by students, and shared,” Gillis said. “In accordance with school procedures for responding to serious incidents, the school administration immediately contacted the RCMP and began an investigation following the Provincial School Code of Conduct Policy.”

Public Information Officer, Cpl. Chris Marshall told The Reporter Inverness County District RCMP responded to a complaint of an altercation between two students.

“The investigation has since been concluded,” Marshall said. “And no charges are being laid.”

Gillis indicated school administration also reported the incident to CyberScan, the provincial organization for cyber safety.

In a letter addressed to students and their parents/guardians, principal Carol Smith advised of the “serious behavioural incident,” asked students to please not share the video, and to immediately remove it from their phones.

“We also ask parents to speak with your children about the seriousness of this incident and possible consequences that could arise from sharing videos of this nature,” Smith said. “These consequences could include legal action and in-school or out-of-school suspensions.”

As part of their continued efforts to educate their students, Smith suggested they will be inviting the RCMP to facilitate a discussion about the responsible use of social media applications, and possible consequences of inappropriate use.

“I want to assure you that this incident is being taken very seriously by our staff, the RCMP and the Strait Regional Centre for Education,” Smith added. “The safety of students and staff is of utmost importance and we will continue to ensure that our students and staff are in a safe and secure learning environment.”