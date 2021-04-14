Damage to mail box under investigation

LOCHSIDE: Police are investigating damage to a community mailbox from what appears to be a single gunshot.

Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall told The Reporter Richmond District RCMP received complaints concerning damage to a Canada Post Community Mailbox at the end of Lochside Road on Isle Madame.

“One complaint was made on April 7 by Canada Post about damage to one of their community mail boxes,” Marshall said. “A second complaint was made Thursday, April 8 by a person who heard shots in the area early in the morning Wednesday morning. Investigators responded on April 8 and were able to connect the shots there were head overnight to the community mail box.”

Marshall did not provide more information on accounts from nearby residents that a slug from what appeared to be a hunting rifle was recovered on a property across the road from the outdoor mailbox, which is damaged with what look like bullet holes, in the front and back.

“I can confirm that a community mail box was damaged. I can also confirm that investigators were in contact with the complainant and no suspects have been identified,” Marshall said. “Investigators have seized evidence related to the investigation.”

Photos by Jake Boudrot

The RCMP said they responded to complaints of shots fired early on the morning of April 7 in the area where this community mailbox is located.

Marshall also responded to questions from The Reporter why information wasn’t immediately relayed by the RCMP to the public after what appears to be an incident surrounding the misuse of a firearm in a public area.

“Press releases are issued based on a number of factors that include consultation with the local detachment,” Marshall said. “I cannot speculate as to why a press release was not issued in this case.”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the West Arichat RCMP detachment at 902-226-2533. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at: www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.