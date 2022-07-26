Recruitment of service industry workers complicated by housing shortage: mayor

ANTIGONISH: While the mayor praised the community’s accomplishments in returning to host annual summer events once again, she noted the service industry that helps make the town what it is, is still experiencing some setbacks.

“We see a very busy Main Street and our downtown core is very busy,” Mayor Laurie Boucher told reporters. “If you look at some of the restaurants, the hotels are reporting being very busy and filled.”

Following the town’s regular council meeting on July 18, the mayor indicated they have been very excited to host these events, highlighting the recent success of Canada Day, the Highland Games, and the Special Olympics.

“The Highland Games, some of the biggest crowds that we’ve seen in a long time, the same for Canada Day,” Boucher said. “And to bring over 1,100 people into Antigonish including the athletes, staff and coaches for the Special Olympics is very good for our community.”

Hosting events of this caliber, she said acts as an opportunity to highlight the community they live in and the good things there are in Antigonish.

One avenue Boucher sees that could be improved, which is not isolated to Antigonish, is the addition of people to the service industry.

“That’s where the service industry right now is struggling,” she said. “Is the lack of people being able to work.”

After the province lifted COVID-19 restrictions and the service industry resumed regular day-to-day business, many establishments around the province are looking for employees.

“We have a number of situations now where people are looking for workers,” Boucher said of the local area. “Whether it’s McDonalds, the university, or the hospital; they’re looking for skilled workers.”

The mayor advised they were asked to identify three main inhibitors that are stopping the town from economic growth, and she said it’s hard to recruit workers with a housing shortage.

“Whether that’s your frontline workers in the service industry, or it’s your professors or staff at the university or nurses and doctors at the hospital,” Boucher said. “It’s really hard to recruit when there is a lack of housing.”

Despite the current lack of housing in the area, Boucher explained the town is working very closely with both the provincial and federal government to do what they can, and proof of those efforts can already be seen around Antigonish.