SPCA asks Town of Antigonish for $35,000 for new facility

ANTIGONISH: Town councillors are turning to grassroots organizations that serve the community to see if the community would benefit from a new SPCA facility in a neighbouring county.

During the town’s regular monthly council meeting on July 18, Mayor Laurie Boucher read correspondence from the North Nova SPCA who made a request of $35,000 over five years to help fund the construction of a brand new, state of the art, $2.5-million facility in Stellarton.

“The problem is right now there is no SPCA. We used to have a little piece over here the SPCA had, but right now there is nothing in our community,” Boucher told council. “There’s nowhere to go.”

The Municipality of the County of Antigonish previously made a commitment of $100,000.

Following a discussion, Dianne Roberts, a long time town councillor, questioned the location of the facility and noted if there was an emergency, someone could go to the Antigonish Veterinary Clinic on Hawthorne Street.

“I’m still worried about where it is, it’s in Stellarton,” Roberts said. “How are we going to utilize that? How does the town benefit?”

Mary Farrell agreed a new SPCA facility would be an important piece to the town’s infrastructure, regardless if it’s in the county next to them and she would be in favour of granting the SPCA their request.

“It’s a good partnership to pool all the counties together to make it one, it’s a lot less money if we were to venture on this project alone and sustain it,” Farrell said. “When you look at the $2.5-million project, they’re only asking us for less than two per cent of what it’s going to cost. We have a busy bylaw enforcement officer and we only have one veterinarian clinic in the community; I will be supporting this project.”

While some councillors had concerns about who is going to maintain the costs around running the facility, the mayor advised the request from the SPCA was a “one-time ask” and the town wouldn’t be responsible for any future funding.

Deputy Mayor Willie Cormier advised the town worked with two local cat organizations, looking at actually doing something in Antigonish and it was going to cost more than what the SPCA is quoting the town.

“Could we reach out to those individuals? In my mind, if they support the initiative, because they’re as close to the animals, to get their opinions,” Cormier said. “Because they’re in the trenches day in and day out. If they think it is a good idea, I think we’re getting away cheap at $7,000 a year.”

Boucher indicated she would take council’s concerns to the SPCA, while the town turns to the community groups to get their opinions, before making a final decision.