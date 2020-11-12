Red Cross helps out after house fire

SYDNEY: Three people were displaced by a house fire in Little Anse.

Canadian Red Cross volunteers from Sydney assisted all three adults with emergency lodging, food and some other essentials.

The fire on Cyprien’s Lane occurred on Tuesday.

The Canadian Red Cross is currently looking for more volunteers in Cape Breton and throughout the Atlantic provinces to help people impacted by events like residential fires, or larger-scale disasters and emergencies.

More information is on-line at: redcross.ca/volunteer.