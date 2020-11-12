Municipalities receive COVID-19 funding

HALIFAX: Municipalities in the region will receive some much needed financial help.

As part of the Safe Restart Agreement, municipalities in the province will receive $67.5 million to help meet operating costs while being impacted by lower revenue, as well as increased costs associated with COVID-19 infection prevention measures.

In the Strait area, the Town of Antigonish was approved for $313,547; the Town of Mulgrave, $68,925; the Town of Port Hawkesbury, $647,656; the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, $614,798; the Municipality of the District of Guysborough, $248,276; the Municipality of the County of Inverness, $805,580; and the Municipality of the County of Richmond, $261,109.

In June, the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities (NSFM) published and presented to the province the “COVID-19: Lost Revenue Report.” Through a survey of municipal leaders, the report indicated local governments could have a $66.5 million revenue shortfall because of the pandemic.

“The allocation of funding is a hybrid that takes into account the amount identified by each municipality in the Lost Revenue Report, if the municipality has transit and the gas tax formula,” explained Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing spokesperson Krista Higdon . “The report informed talks between the province and the federal government about municipal funding.”

In addition to the NSFM, Higdon said the Association of Municipal Administrators of Nova Scotia also reviewed and agreed to the funding formula. She noted that is a one-time funding allocation.

“Members of the federation worked hard to identify the dramatic revenue losses created by COVID-19 and the three levels of government pulled together in the best interest of the people we all serve,” said Pam Mood, president, NSFM.

“I am grateful to the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities and the Association of Municipal Administrators Nova Scotia for working closely with us to understand the impact the pandemic is having on local governments, and to help address those needs,” said Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Chuck Porter.

Since April 1, the province said it has invested more than $100 million in Nova Scotia municipalities, not including the funding announced today. Funding includes $10 million for road paving and $500,000 for personal protective equipment. The province has also created a $380 million low-cost operating loan program for municipalities.

For the list of funding for municipalities, go to: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/docs/safe-restart-fund.pdf. For more on the COVID-19: Lost Revenue Report, check out: https://www.nsfm.ca/1586-nsfm-covid-19-lost-revenue-report/file.html.