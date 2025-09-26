Red Dress Day, observed annually on May 5, serves as a poignant reminder of the ongoing crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and Two-Spirit people (MMIWG2S) across Canada.

The day serves as a solemn reminder, reflecting both the shared grief and the resilience of Indigenous communities, including right here at home, in eastern Nova Scotia.

The movement was initiated in 2010 with the REDress Project, created by Métis artist Jaime Black. Black’s installation of empty red dresses in public spaces aimed to symbolize the absence of Indigenous women and girls who have been lost to violence.

The striking red dresses serve as a visual representation of the lives stolen by colonial and systemic violence.

According to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, Indigenous women and girls are 12 times more likely to be murdered or go missing than other women in Canada.

Between 2009 and 2021, Indigenous women made up two to three per cent of the Canadian population but represented five to seven per cent of homicide victims – six times more likely to be victims of homicide compared to non-Indigenous women.

These statistics reflect a deep-rooted issue of systemic violence and discrimination. This disparity underscores the urgent need for systemic change and justice for Indigenous communities.

Along Nova Scotia’s eastern mainland and western Cape Breton, Red Dress Day holds particular significance.

Local observances of Red Dress Day reflect the strength and resilience of Indigenous communities in these regions. By honoring the lives of MMIWG2S individuals, these communities continue to advocate for justice and healing, ensuring that their voices are heard and their stories are remembered.

The Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, released in 2019, includes 231 Calls for Justice directed at governments, institutions, and all Canadians. These calls urge meaningful action to address the root causes of violence and to support the healing and empowerment of Indigenous communities.

In 2024, there was a concerning increase in the number of Indigenous women victims of homicide. While specific provincial data for Indigenous women in Nova Scotia is not readily available, national statistics provide context.

Across Canada, Indigenous women represented a significant proportion of homicide victims. In 2024, there were 225 Indigenous homicide victims nationwide, 29 more than in 2023. Notably, the increase in victims was predominantly among Indigenous females, with 21 more Indigenous women victims reported in 2024 compared to the previous year.

This trend underscores the ongoing crisis of violence against Indigenous women in Canada, including Nova Scotia.

In response, the Province of Nova Scotia and the Government of Canada renewed their partnership to support families of missing and murdered Indigenous people. This collaboration aims to provide more resources through Nova Scotia’s Family Information Liaison Unit and the Nova Scotia Native Women’s Association, focusing on culturally responsive and trauma-informed support.

The national data highlights that Indigenous women are disproportionately affected by violence. They are four times more likely than non-Indigenous women to be victims of homicide and represent a significant percentage of missing and murdered women in Canada.

While specific numbers for Nova Scotia are not detailed in the available data, the national trends indicate a pressing need for continued attention and action to address the violence faced by Indigenous women in the province.

Red Dress Day is more than a day of remembrance; it is a call to action. It urges all Canadians to acknowledge the ongoing crisis of violence against Indigenous women, girls, and Two-Spirit people and to work towards a future of justice, healing, and reconciliation.