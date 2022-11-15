Community Remembrance Day ceremonies around the Strait area By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - November 15, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Photo by Mary Hankey -- The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 43 Color Party, veterans, RCMP, legion members, volunteer fire fighters, Sparks, Girl Guides, Rangers, and local Cadets marched to the cenotaph in Port Hawkesbury for the Remembrance Day Service. Contributed photoThe Remembrance Day parade, which took place before the ceremony at the cenotaph, brought out a big crowd in Canso. Photo by Drake LowthersApproximately 1,200 people attended the first open-to-the-public Remembrance Day ceremony since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic at the Antigonish cenotaph on Nov. 11. Photo by Jake BoudrotThe Royal Canadian Legion Branch 47 Colour Party marches at the conclusion of the cenotaph ceremony on Remembrance Day in St. Peter’s. Photo by Mary HankeySeveral members of the RCMP attended the Remembrance Day Service held at the cenotaph in Port Hawkesbury, the first public service since 2019. Contributed photoDuring the moment of silence, the flags were lowered on Remembrance Day in Canso. Photo by Drake LowthersLegion member Angus Coutts leads the Remembrance Day parade down Antigonish’s Main Street on Nov. 11. Photo by Jake BoudrotThis wreath was presented on behalf of the St. Peter’s Village Commission on Remembrance Day at the community’s cenotaph. Photo by Mary HankeyBugler Julie Murphy played the “Last Post” at the cenotaph in Port Hawkesbury during the Remembrance Day Service. The “Last Post” is a musical call associated with military ceremonies and wartime remembrance. Contributed photoKing Lion Paul Horne laid at the wreath at the community’s cenotaph on behalf of the Canso Lions Club. Photo by Drake LowthersAntigonish Volunteer Firefighters walk during the Remembrance Day parade on Nov. 11, in Antigonish. Photo by Jake BoudrotThis piper played “Amazing Grace” before the start of the Remembrance Day ceremony in St. Peter’s. Photo by Mary HankeyAfter the Remembrance Day Service in Port Hawkesbury was over, Scotia-Rose carefully placed her poppy on one of the wreaths at the cenotaph. Photo by Drake LowthersA member of the RCMP stands on guard at the Antigonish Cenotaph on Nov. 11. Photo by Jake BoudrotRichmond Warden Amanda Mombourquette (third from the left) was one of those who laid wreaths in St. Peter’s on Remembrance Day. Photo by Mary HankeyGary Burns, President of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 43 in Port Hawkesbury, called for those attending the Remembrance Day Service to pause for two minutes of silence to honour, thank, and remember the fallen.