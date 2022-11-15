Remembrance Day ceremonies around the Strait area

By
Port Hawkesbury Reporter
-
Photo by Mary Hankey -- The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 43 Color Party, veterans, RCMP, legion members, volunteer fire fighters, Sparks, Girl Guides, Rangers, and local Cadets marched to the cenotaph in Port Hawkesbury for the Remembrance Day Service.

Contributed photo
The Remembrance Day parade, which took place before the ceremony at the cenotaph, brought out a big crowd in Canso.
Photo by Drake Lowthers
Approximately 1,200 people attended the first open-to-the-public Remembrance Day ceremony since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic at the Antigonish cenotaph on Nov. 11.
Photo by Jake Boudrot
The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 47 Colour Party marches at the conclusion of the cenotaph ceremony on Remembrance Day in St. Peter’s.
Photo by Mary Hankey
Several members of the RCMP attended the Remembrance Day Service held at the cenotaph in Port Hawkesbury, the first public service since 2019.
Contributed photo
During the moment of silence, the flags were lowered on Remembrance Day in Canso.
Photo by Drake Lowthers
Legion member Angus Coutts leads the Remembrance Day parade down Antigonish’s Main Street on Nov. 11.
Photo by Jake Boudrot
This wreath was presented on behalf of the St. Peter’s Village Commission on Remembrance Day at the community’s cenotaph.
Photo by Mary Hankey
Bugler Julie Murphy played the “Last Post” at the cenotaph in Port Hawkesbury during the Remembrance Day Service. The “Last Post” is a musical call associated with military ceremonies and wartime remembrance.
Contributed photo
King Lion Paul Horne laid at the wreath at the community’s cenotaph on behalf of the Canso Lions Club.
Photo by Drake Lowthers
Antigonish Volunteer Firefighters walk during the Remembrance Day parade on Nov. 11, in Antigonish.
Photo by Jake Boudrot
This piper played “Amazing Grace” before the start of the Remembrance Day ceremony in St. Peter’s.
Photo by Mary Hankey
After the Remembrance Day Service in Port Hawkesbury was over, Scotia-Rose carefully placed her poppy on one of the wreaths at the cenotaph.
Photo by Drake Lowthers
A member of the RCMP stands on guard at the Antigonish Cenotaph on Nov. 11.
Photo by Jake Boudrot
Richmond Warden Amanda Mombourquette (third from the left) was one of those who laid wreaths in St. Peter’s on Remembrance Day.
Photo by Mary Hankey
Gary Burns, President of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 43 in Port Hawkesbury, called for those attending the Remembrance Day Service to pause for two minutes of silence to honour, thank, and remember the fallen.