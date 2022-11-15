PORT HAWKESBURY: A community group trying to help Ukrainians displaced after the Russian invasion has been nominated for the YMCA Peace Medal.

During the regular monthly meeting on Nov. 8, Port Hawkesbury Town Councillor Blaine MacQuarrie said Strait2Ukraine was started in May and began fundraising in June.

“I had a real privilege of being involved with this group of community members throughout the summer,” he told council. “We came together; it was a group of close to 20. We did fundraising for immigrants coming to Nova Scotia to settle from Ukraine.”

The group was nominated in the Equity, Inclusion, and Diversity Category, MacQuarrie said, “based upon your incredible fundraising and volunteer efforts to help Ukrainians who are arriving and settling in Nova Scotia,” according to the YMCA of Greater Halifax and Dartmouth.

“You have gone above and beyond as members of the community. You have demonstrated what it looks like when like-minded community members, from various diverse backgrounds, come together with a vision to help displaced Ukrainians arriving in Nova Scotia,” the YMCA wrote. “You have broken down financial barriers to get the necessities for them to start their life and lives in our province.”

MacQuarrie said the award will be handed out on Nov. 18 in Halifax.

According to Strait2Ukraine, they organized three fundraisers; the first was headlined by a live performance from Mary Janet MacDonald and her popular online cooking show “Tunes and Wooden Spoons,” which raised over $9,300.

Accompanying this initiative was the sale of Bruce MacKinnon’s Ukrainian editorial cartoon which garnered over $5,100, the group noted.

Closing out their efforts was an auction at the Port Hawkesbury Fire Hall during the beginning of October which brought in $16,600.

Strait2Ukraine said it reached out to the Cape Breton YMCA which agreed to provide all administrative supports for the group so that the $31,000 raised could be dedicated to their project.