Community Remembrance Day ceremonies around the Strait area By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - November 16, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Contributed photo Cold winds and the cancellation of a formal Remembrance Day service in Canso resulted in a spontaneous display of respect for area veterans, as representatives from the military, the RCMP, Canso scouts. plus veterans and legion members gathered at the Soldiers Memorial in Canso on Remembrance Day. Pictured are (back, from the left): Oliver DeWolfe, patrol leader; William MacNabb; Brooke Rhynold; Cole DeWolfe; Ethan Skutnik; and Scout Marlene Irwin. (Kneeling freom the left): Devon MacNabb and Athena Skutnik. Photo by Mary HankeyThe Remembrance Day service is usually held at the cenotaph in Port Hawkesbury, but this year it took place at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 43. Photo by Dana MacPhail-TouesnardRCMP Sgt. Ed Nugent, pictured with Sgt-At-Arms Charlie Williamson, placed a wreath on behalf of the Crown and Government of Canada on Remembrance Day in St. Peter’s.Photo by Dana MacPhail-TouesnardGeorge McPhee, president of the St Peter’s branch of the Royal Canadian Legion served as the master of ceremonies in St. Peter’s. Photo by Dana MacPhail-TouesnardRiver Bourgeois native Lieutenant T.J. Burke Burke laid a wreath on behalf of the Canadian Armed Forces at the cenotaph in St. Peter’s last Thursday. Photo by Jake Boudrot The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 150 Colour Party stood at attention throughout the Remembrance Day ceremony in Arichat. Photo by Jake BoudrotRoyal Canadian Legion Branch 150 past-president Paul Samson (left) laid the Government of Canada wreath at the Arichat cenataph on Remembrance Day escorted by Corporal Keating with the Cape Breton Highlanders.Photo by Jake BoudrotLaying the wreath in Arichat for all veterans of World War I, World War II, the Hong Kong conflict, the Korean War, the Balkan War, the Afghanistan War, peacekeeping missions, and any other conflict which involved Canadian military personnel was Master Warrant Officer (retired) Dion Boudreau (left), who was escorted by Cpl. Keating from the Cape Breton Highlanders. Photo by Mary HankeyAlthough services weren’t held this year in Point Tupper, wreaths were laid at the cenotaph. Changes were made to Remembrance Day services all across the Strait area. Photo by Mary HankeyAfter the Remembrance Day service at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 43 in Port Hawkesbury, wreaths were laid at the cenotaph across the street. Photo by Mary HankeyAfter the Remembrance Day Service, Rod Corbett, Poppy Chair of the Royal Canadian Legion in Port Hawkesbury, provided entertainment for those who attended. Contributed photoRev. David wheeler offered the closing prayer and blessing in Canso on Nov. 11. Juanita Dort (left) and Donna Horne laid a wreath at the memorial in Canso on Remembrance Day.Veteran Harry Dollard saluted fallen comrades in Canso on Remembrance Day.A spontaneous display of respect for area veterans took place in Canso.