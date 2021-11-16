Town of Antigonish implements COVID-19 mandate

ANTIGONISH: The Town of Antigonish will soon have a vaccine mandate.

Councillors passed the motion during their regular monthly council meeting on Nov. 15, mandating that all town staff are required to show proof of vaccination status by Dec. 15, or be out of a job.

“The purpose of this policy is to provide a work environment that keeps our employees and community safe,” Director of Corporate Services Meaghan Barkhouse told council. “We must maintain a workplace free of hazards to health, such as COVID-19.”

Barkhouse indicated the town would be requesting that all town employees be fully vaccinated, as recommended by Health Canada, the Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness, and the Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang.

“This would be one month from today,” she said. “Employees of the town must provide confirmation of their vaccine status, to be viewed either by myself or the CAO.”

The only exemption being made in the policy, Barkhouse explained, would be if a person has a valid medical reason; religious and conscientious exemptions will not be considered.

Willie Cormier, the town’s new deputy mayor, suggested the mandate should apply to council as well, because they’re working with staff.

“I would like to see it in writing,” he said. “If we can ask the employees to have it, why can’t we ask council.”

Jeff Lawrence, the town’s CAO, advised if councillors want to voluntarily submit their proof of vaccination, they could report back to council.

“We can’t require, we can’t take names, but if all of council shows their proof of vaccination, we can report that we have seen voluntarily all of council’s vaccine status,” Lawrence responded. “With the regulations, we don’t have the authority to do that. You can’t ask a councillor to step down from their council seat if they’re not going to provide it.”

Following the meeting, Mayor Laurie Boucher told reporters the town has prided itself on the fact they have followed the provincial regulations since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic; which has been very successful for them.

“The staff will have to be double-vaxxed in order to continue employment,” Boucher said. “Unless otherwise, they have a medical excuse from a doctor, which is acceptable by the province.”

Advising that council is not comprised of medical professionals, Boucher said the town has been taking their cues from the province.

“We want to make sure our staff and our community stays safe,” Boucher said. “This is a time where council can lead by example; we’re asking this of our employees, there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be able to prove that we’re double-vaxxed as well.”

“I’m assuming if there is any trouble, we’ll be hearing about it over the next week or two.”