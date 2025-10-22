Facility, which began operating in 1890, had a history of overcrowding and fire hazards

ARICHAT: Representatives from the Municipality of Inverness County presented an update at Richmond County Council’s Oct. 14 meeting on a historic project aimed at recognizing and commemorating the unmarked gravesite of the former Inverness County Asylum.

The initiative also seeks to shed light on how individuals with disabilities were treated in the past and explore ways both municipalities can collaborate on the effort.

“This really relates to a fairly relevant topic now – around how we treat people with disabilities and how they’ve been treated in the past,” Morgan Murray, Inverness County’s director of culture and community development said.

Murray noted that some of the historical terminology used for institutions like the asylum is “much different than the language we understand as appropriate these days.”

The province’s first poorhouse opened in Halifax in 1754 to house individuals with disabilities and those who “couldn’t sustain themselves economically.” In 1856, the Mount Hope Asylum for the Insane was established, and by 1878, its superintendent recommended building more institutions across Nova Scotia.

In 1886, legislation required municipalities to create their own facilities for people with disabilities. The Inverness County Asylum opened in 1890 near Mabou, beside what is now the local school, with capacity for 32 residents.

“In 1893, the neighbouring municipalities, Richmond and Victoria, signed agreements with Inverness County to send patients there in lieu of creating their own facilities,” Murray said.

Within a few years, the asylum became severely overcrowded, housing more than 100 residents in a space designed for 32.

“So that caused a number of issues,” Murray said.

He shared a 1917 quote from a provincial inspector who described the building as “a cheerless, ramshackle old fire trap, which is poorly equipped and in bad repair, and is altogether unsuited for asylum purposes.”

Deteriorating conditions led to the construction of a new facility on the same site in 1924. Two decades later, the building was destroyed by fire, killing two residents.

“Two residents who were patients of the facility were working in the laundry room in the basement and for their supervision they were locked in the room,” said Murray. “And when the fire broke out, they didn’t unlock the room and Susan Barclay and Hannah Timmins died.”

Barclay and Timmins were the last people buried at the asylum’s cemetery. Today, approximately 110 unmarked graves remain on the municipally owned land.

Inverness County resident Stanley Beaton has been researching the asylum’s history for several years, identifying more than 80 of the roughly 100 people buried there.

The Municipality of Inverness is now working with Beaton to commemorate the site.

“At least 450 residents died at the site and there were no standardized recordings of deaths until the early 1900s in Nova Scotia,” Murray said, noting that individuals not claimed by family were buried on the grounds.

He added that Beaton’s interviews with former staff revealed that “often times these burials would take place at night as to not disturb the other residents.”

“So, it’s quite alarming stories that he’s collected over the years,” Murray said.

Of the 88 identified names at the unmarked gravesite: 40 were from Inverness County, 22 from Victoria County, 16 from Richmond County, six from outside Cape Breton, three from Cape Breton Regional Municipality, and one from Port Hawkesbury.

The Municipality of Inverness plans to honour those who lived and died at the facility while educating the public about this largely forgotten chapter of provincial history.

“They’re not really well known or commemorated,” said Murray.

The commemoration will follow a seven-part approach developed from research across North America and Europe, incorporating themes such as truth-telling, public memorialization, education, ceremony, and long-term stewardship.

Murray said the project aligns with the Nova Scotia Human Rights Remedy, a Supreme Court ruling that declared the institutionalization of people with intellectual disabilities as a violation of human rights.

The Municipality of Inverness aims to finalize the memorial’s design by spring 2026, with an unveiling scheduled for the summer. The project’s total cost is estimated at $140,000, with annual maintenance at $3,500.

During the presentation, Inverness County asked neighbouring municipalities to sign a joint request for provincial support, pass formal resolutions acknowledging their historical roles, and participate in a joint statement at the 2026 unveiling. A one-time contribution of $9,000 was also requested from the Municipality of Richmond.

Warden Lois Landry said the commemoration aligns with the province’s ongoing efforts toward reconciliation.

“I think it is a nice act on our part to acknowledge we were following in the footsteps of those around us,” Warden Landry said. “They weren’t terrible people who did this, but there’s at least 16 Richmond County with disabilities living in unmarked grave in a cornfield.”

Richmond councillors voted to sign the joint request for provincial support and to acknowledge the county’s role in the asylum’s history through a future resolution. The $9,000 funding request was deferred to budget discussions.