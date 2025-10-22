IRISH COVE: A 20-year-old Barra Head man is facing multiple charges after fleeing from police and crashing his vehicle east of Big Pond.

According to RCMP Northeast Traffic Services – Cape Breton, the incident began around 9:57 p.m. on Oct. 16 when an officer clocked an eastbound Honda Civic travelling at approximately 185 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Highway 4 in Irish Cove.

When the officer attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle failed to pull over. Police did not pursue, citing concerns for public safety.

Roughly 15 minutes later, RCMP learned that a Honda Civic had flipped off the highway near Big Pond, and that the male driver had fled the scene on foot to a nearby residence.

Officers located the suspect a short time later and conducted a roadside breath test, which resulted in a “Fail.”

The man was arrested and taken to the North Sydney RCMP detachment, where he provided breath samples showing one and a half times the legal blood-alcohol limit.

The driver has been charged under the Criminal Code with Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Operation Over 80mg%, and under the Motor Vehicle Act with Stunting.

He was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in Sydney Provincial Court in December.

RCMP Northeast Traffic Services thanked officers with the Cape Breton Regional Police for their assistance with the crash response.

Drake Lowthers

Drake Lowthers is the editor of The Strait Area Reporter, where he leads coverage of the people, stories, and events that shape northeastern Nova Scotia and western Cape Breton Island. Originally from the Annapolis Valley, and calling Antigonish home for the past decade, he has a passion for community journalism, and has told hundreds of stories that highlight local voices - from grassroots initiatives to provincial issues that affect everyday life - in a creative, yet thought-provoking way. His dedication to excellence in journalism has earned multiple recognitions on the national stage, confirming his belief in the vital role of local news in informing, connecting, and strengthening communities. When he isn’t in the newsroom, Drake is deeply engaged in the Antigonish community, where he continues to advocate for collaboration and building a stronger future together.

