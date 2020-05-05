Richmond borrowing for new fire department pumper truck

ARICHAT: Council has agreed to borrow money to allow a volunteer fire department to purchase a new truck.

During a teleconference meeting of Richmond Municipal Council on April 27, council received correspondence about a Temporary Borrowing Resolution for the District 10 Volunteer Fire Department.

Deputy Warden Brian Marchand explained that the municipality has one year to decide to borrow the money which it will then distribute to the volunteer fire department.

Once they’ve borrowed the money, Chief Administrative Officer Don Marchand said the municipality will then deduct that amount from the municipality’s annual contribution to that fire department.

The CAO said the department has selected a pumper truck.

“They’re naming it, so I think it’s probably pretty safe to say that it’s theirs if they want it,” the CAO noted.

District 5 councillor Jason MacLean said the department has been looking for the new truck for some time.

“I know that they’ve really been actively looking for at least two years,” MacLean told council. “They’re looking to get this done.”

Deputy Warden Alvin Martell said this is a good time to consider a single municipal fund to be used for all volunteer fire departments in Richmond County, an idea that received support from the warden, who also suggested one single levy across the municipality.

“Maybe all department levies could go into a fund where some less fortunate departments could be able to take from that fund to get vehicles when they need them,” Martell said. “I believe some are really rich and some are really poor, so it would be nice to be able to level the playing field.”

A motion to support the resolution, moved by MacLean and seconded by Martell, was approved by council.