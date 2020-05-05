ARICHAT: Council wants to apply for federal funding to assess the waste from a water treatment plant serving parts of Isle Madame.

Richmond director of public works Chris Boudreau wrote council about a funding application under the Provincial Capital Assistance Program (PCAP) to examine the waste water coming from the Arichat and Petit de Grat water treatment plant.

Boudreau told The Reporter that the work is not related to treated water supplied to customers, but streams of raw waste water high in aluminum content due to the use of an aluminum-based coagulant to facilitate the removal of suspended solids from the water.

“The plant’s operating approval, as issued by Nova Scotia Environment, has an aluminum discharge limit of 0.1 [milligrams per litre] which cannot presently be met at the facility,” Boudreau said.

Boudreau said the PCAP application is to conduct pre-engineering work for potential modifications to the plant to treat the waste water. He said the work will identify and evaluate treatment options to bring the plant’s discharge into compliance.

Warden Brian Marchand said the $700,000 fund covers 50 per cent of pre-engineering costs.

Deputy Warden Alvin Martell made a motion to have Boudreau proceed with the application, which was seconded by district 1 councillor James Goyetche.

“I think that it’s really necessary to do these upgrades because I think that we keep going back to the same thing; we have a lot of aging infrastructure and the sooner we can get it upgraded, the better,” Martell told council.

District 5 councillor Jason MacLean agreed with Martell.

“It’s an immediate environmental concern so the sooner we can do something on this, the better,” he noted.

Council unanimously passed a motion to allow Boudreau to start work on the PCAP application which Marchand expects will be successful since the need is immediate.