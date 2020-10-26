ARICHAT: An effort to list, prioritize and detail all infrastructure in Richmond County received help from the federal government.

Last week, it was announced that the Municipality of the County of Richmond was approved for $50,000 in Phase 1 of a project through the Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP), delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, on behalf of the federal government.

“Asset mapping involves taking an inventory of all major assets in a geographic area,” Richmond’s public works director Chris Boudreau explained. “Having a thorough understanding of what assets the municipality owns, along with key information such as value and age, is a basic starting point for any asset management program. The new asset management policy will describe the municipality’s commitment, intentions and high-level expectations related to asset management.”

The program aims to bolster infrastructure investment decisions using reliable data and sound asset management practices – including asset management training, funding and information sharing.

The Municipality of the County of Richmond will prepare an inventory of all water distribution and sewer systems, storm water, roads, and municipal-owned buildings and structures.

Boudreau said the $50,000 funding will go towards the overall project cost of $62,500. The project, he said, is being carried out with the assistance of the AIM Network, a not-for-profit group with a focus on ensuring the management of municipal infrastructure in Atlantic Canada.

Richmond County will develop an asset management policy and short-term roadmap, Boudreau said, and the municipality will also prepare state of infrastructure reports that include remaining life, condition and replacement cost for linear assets.

Boudreau said municipal staff will be conducting a condition assessment of major buildings and structures and calculate remaining life, condition and replacement cost.

Finally, the municipality will be tasked with preparing and completing an inventory of the municipality’s major assets in electronic formats. The desktop computer geographic information system (GIS) is an easy-to-use web mapping application. Training will be provided for staff for the data and the GIS system. State of infrastructure reports on life expectancy, condition and replacement costs of each major asset group will also be prepared.

“Municipal asset data is presently located in numerous areas in various forms (electronic, paper drawings, etc.),” Boudreau pointed out. “The GIS system will enable the municipality to house its data in one easy to use platform which will allow for easy reporting and will support our ongoing asset management efforts. The GIS software is available to use at no cost to the municipality.”

The $110 million Municipal Asset Management Program has invested in more than 663 municipal asset management projects.

“Municipalities are Canada’s builders,” Garth Frizzell, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities said. “With responsibility over two-thirds of our public infrastructure—and as the governments closest to daily life for Canadians across the country—local leaders are building strong, vibrant, and sustainable communities. That’s why having access to the right tools and information at the local level is so important. It’s how we’re able to build better lives.”