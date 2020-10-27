New council takes their seats

ARICHAT: Richmond County’s brand new council was sworn into office and the council elected the new warden and deputy warden.

Following a swearing-in ceremony Monday night at the municipal building in Arichat for each of the councillors elected on October 17, council voted district 4’s Amanda Mombourquette to be the municipality’s next warden, while Michael Diggdon, the new representative for district 2, was named deputy warden.

Melanie Sampson

Also taking the oath of office from Judge Laurel Halfpenny-MacQuarrie was the new councillor in district 1, Shawn Samson, Melanie Sampson in district 3, and in district 5, Brent Sampson.

Following the meeting, Mombourquette said she was eager to get to work.

“I’m so pleased that this new council has the confidence in me to be in that position,” Mombourquette said. “I was overwhelmed with the support from the voters of district 4 and now again here this evening. I’m really excited to get going. I think there’s lots of opportunity to be developing in Richmond County, and it’s going to be an exciting four years.”

The new warden said the first order of business for the new council is getting up to speed.

“We need to get our feet wet, so I will be asking people for their patience while we learn the ropes,” Mombourquette said. “We just saw the CAO come in with very large information packages for us, so we need to take our time to get immersed in what the situation is now with the municipality; everything from infrastructure, to recreation activities, you name it. We need to make sure we’re all on the same page.”

Photos by Jake Boudrot — District 1 councillor Shawn Samson takes the oath of office from Judge Laurie Halfpenny-MacQuarrie during a ceremony tonight at council chambers in Arichat.

Mentioning issues like infrastructure, healthcare and broadband Internet, the new warden said it will be important to start setting priorities.

“As a group, we all had certain priorities that we brought to the table. We need to start setting those priorities and deciding how the municipality is going to respond, the best way it can for residents,” she stated. “It will be up to us as a group to figure out what we need to tackle first, the point being, we will be tackling it together so I’m looking forward to supporting their priorities, as much as having them support the priorities of district 4.”

Among those are time-sensitive issues like fire service protection for the Point Tupper area, the warden noted.

“There definitely are things that come to forefront sooner than others and fire protection is definitely going to be one of them,” she stated. “These are conversations we need to have with our departments within the county, with our neighbouring departments and also, not to be forgotten, the residents and the businesses of Point Tupper who are currently impacted the most by what’s happening now. We need to keep their health and safety top-of-mind, but we also need to make sure that we’re getting a fair deal for everyone, all stakeholders around the table.”

Brent Sampson

Another issue of interest to the new council surrounds economic development, Mombourquette said, pointing out that physician and health professional recruitment is another item at the top of the agenda.

“I think you’re going to see this council really interested in the healthcare initiatives that have been underway with the Cape Breton South Recruiting for Health,” she stated.

Michael Diggdon

The new deputy warden said this is a new direction for the municipality and he agreed with Mombourquette that they have a lot of work to do.

“Our team will bring our plan forward in the next couple of weeks, we have an agenda that I think we’re all on the same page [about],”Diggdon said. “It’s going to involve a lot of teamwork, a lot of community input and a lot of development. I think everybody will be impressed with the new direction we’re planning on going with. I hope it satisfies everybody.”

Like Mombourquette, the new deputy warden said council is very focused on economic development, and he agreed with the warden that council is on the same page.

“We’re definitely all focused, we all are firm in our beliefs, and it just happens that the five around the table have the same beliefs, whether they’re in the same order, they’re definitely on the agenda of what we’re looking to accomplish.”