Richmond County native retires as head of Insurance Bureau of Canada

TORONTO: The Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) announced recently that after 28 years of service, Louisdale native Don Forgeron will retire as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the IBC Board of Directors.

President and CEO since 2009, the IBC said Forgeron has a successful 30-year track record in the property and casualty insurance industry. The bureau said he has a strong foundation in the public and private sectors, having worked for Alberta’s Department of Environment and the National Research Council in Nova Scotia early in his career.

“It has been an honour to serve as IBC’s President and CEO,” said Forgeron. “IBC has grown to become a credible and trustworthy voice for governments, regulators and consumers who rely on insurers to provide protection to Canadians when they need it most.”

Forgeron was also a graduate of Isle Madame District High.

“I’m proud of what IBC and the industry have accomplished during my tenure,” he continued. “We’ve made progress on fixing broken auto insurance systems to work better for drivers. We’ve built on the momentum for a national flood insurance program to protect homeowners from the impacts of our changing climate. And IBC and its members have continued to show that a strong, competitive insurance industry is a force for good in the lives of Canadians.”

As President and CEO, the IBC said Forgeron worked with Canadian governments and key stakeholders to build a strong, stable property and casualty insurance industry. They said he led a national conversation with governments and Canadians on the need to adapt to climate change and better prepare for earthquakes.

“Under Don’s leadership, IBC has become an invaluable voice for important issues affecting the (property and casualty) insurance industry,” Heather Masterson, President and CEO of Travelers Canada and Chair of IBC’s Board of Directors said in a press release. “Over the years, Don has been integral to the expert counsel, consumer education programs and strategic initiatives that IBC offers our industry – the importance of which has never been more evident than during the unprecedented events of the past couple of years. We wish Don and his family all the best for his retirement and look forward to continue working with IBC on issues that make a true impact on the industry and consumers.”

The IBC said Forgeron is active internationally on behalf of Canada’s property and casualty insurance industry by providing input to international regulatory bodies. He is a founding member and the current president of the Global Federation of Insurance Associations, they noted.

In a press release issued on June 23, the IBC said Forgeron will continue to lead the company until the search for a new CEO is completed in late 2022. They said the search for his successor will begin in July.