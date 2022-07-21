MULGRAVE: Parts of an ATV owned by to a resident of the town were removed following a theft earlier this month.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay confirmed to The Reporter via email that the Port Hawkesbury RCMP detachment received a complaint of a stolen ATV on July 12.

In a Facebook post, 65-year-old David Woodman offered a reward for help locating and returning a red 300 Honda Fourtrax that he said was stolen from a residence on Mill Street in Mulgrave.

“Has (four) new Bearclaw tires, a new battery and a winch mounted high up on front rack,” the post reads.

Tremblay did confirm that the ATV has since been returned.

“The ATV has been located and back at home which is great news,” according to the post. “Sadly, the thieves had time to remove part of the drive system.”

Although they have not received a follow-up complaint, Tremblay asked that the public report thefts to police.

“No recent complaint of (the) theft of ATV parts has been received by the Inverness County RCMP,” he added. “However, we encourage anyone who is a victim of theft to report it to their local RCMP detachment.”