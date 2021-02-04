Richmond County promotes upcoming census

ARICHAT: Councillors are asking residents to participate in the 2021 census.

Warden Amanda Mombourquette told the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council on Jan. 25 in Arichat that Statistics Canada wants council to approve a resolution urging residents to complete their questionnaire online at: www.census.gc.ca.

“It’s really critical for communities to have information about their demographics, and socio-economic indicators in order for us to be able to start cool projects, do good things in our community, and build business cases for support,” the warden told council.

After a suggestion from district 3 councillor Melanie Sampson, council decided to wait to approve the resolution at its April meeting. Sampson said the municipality can also use its website and social media, to get the word out ahead of the start of the census in May.

“It’s very important for us when it comes to figuring out schools, housing, daycares, and everything our community depends on; you need all that information,” district 1 councillor Shawn Samson noted. “As councillors, hopefully, we’ll do our part to get out there and promote the census, and hopefully help anybody.”

* * *

Because the municipality’s Climate Action Plan is now six years old, the warden said there are ways to give it an update.

Mombourquette said there are student funding opportunities during the summer to start this work.

The district 3 councillor said the plan needs to be refreshed, and she received council’s approval to have municipal staff “take the lead” on that task.

* * *

Council accepted a recommendation from the committee of the whole to send a letter of support to the Dr. Kingston Memorial Community Health Centre board for the “Richmond River Roots Market Garden” proposal.

Specifically, council was asked to take the lead in establishing a food security coalition and food bank alliance.

Council was also asked to collaborate with the recreation department on education sessions, which include low/no cost options, and both in-person and digital public forums.

The final request from the proposal is that a councillor be designated as the lead contact person for the project.

* * *

February is African Heritage Month and Mombourquette told council that this year’s theme is “Black History Matters: Listen, Learn, Share, and Act.”

“It recognizes the important legacy of people of African descent, and the long-standing history in the development of Canada,” she told council. “The themes brings focus and increased awareness of racialized issues of a community that has overcome great adversity for inclusion.”

The warden said she wanted to “recognize the importance of celebrating our diverse history. ”

Mombourquette asked that the CAO let council know about any related events which might be coming up.

* * *

George and Gail Landry wrote council about their property, which is land-locked, requesting that council assert its authority under the Privateways Act.

Chief Administrative Office Don Marchand told council that issues with this land came up in the past, and was dealt with internally. He said legislation has not helped.

“It does become a very complicated issue when you’re talking about trying to get access to your property, through other property,” he said. “There really is no easy way to approach it, however, we do not have any rules that we follow, besides what’s in the legislation.”

Council agreed to Marchand’s suggestion to have staff provide background information about the property.

“It became restrictive due to financial implications on the party looking to get the right-of-way,” he recalled. “It’s governed under the Privateways Act, but it’s a very old piece of legislation and we don’t have anything to reinforce it.”

* * *

Mark Furey, the minister responsible for the Accessibility Act, wrote council about the requirements for the municipality to develop an accessibility plan and form an accessibility committee.

Because of COVID-19, the minister said the deadline to do both has been extended to April, 2022.

The warden said this issue arose in the past and council will have to decide how to proceed with the plan.

“I know that in the past, staff had advertised for an accessibility committee, and really didn’t get any response,” she told council. “It would probably be in our best interests to advertise again because establishing that committee is part of the requirement.”

At prior meetings, Mombourquette said the Eastern District Planning Commission was asked to investigate a regional approach.

“Every municipality within the planning commission is really at a different place in their efforts on this,” the warden said. “We did, I think, at the last planning commission meeting, get some indication from municipalities on the Cape Breton Island side – so Victoria, Inverness, Port Hawkesbury – that they would potentially be interested in a regional approach.”

Council agreed to direct staff to again advertise for members interested in sitting on a municipal accessibility committee.