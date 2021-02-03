Upgrades coming to Port Hastings Rotary

HALIFAX: Two of the province’s 11 major construction projects on its five-year highway improvement plan are aiming to enhance the driving experience for users travelling along Highway 104.

Nova Scotia’s 23,000 kilometers of roads and highways, along with the province’s 4,100 bridges are set to become safer thanks to almost $500 million in capital spending, a figure that exceeds $1 billion the past two years, according to the provincial government.

Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal (TIR) Minister Lloyd Hines updated the public on the over 150 projects as he released the 2021-22 edition of the five-year highway improvement plan on Jan. 27.

The plan includes: $170 million for major capital construction, such as new highways and bridges; $101.9 million for asphalt work and resurfacing; $29.1 million for bridge replacement and rehab; $20 million for the gravel road project, proactively rebuilding existing roads in rural Nova Scotia; $7 million on land purchases; and another $7 million on equipment, machinery, and ferries.

Hines explained the department is continuing with its ambitious plan to twin highways at four locations around the province, highlighted by the July ground-breaking of the 38-kilometre, Highway 104, Sutherlands River to Antigonish twinning project.

“Of the four twinning projects we have underway – the one we’re doing on Highway 104 is probably the most ambitious,” he said. “It involves a 12-kilometre stretch of brand new-four lane highway as we leave the present configuration through the corridor through Marshy Hope where we have seen some very unfortunate accidnets.”

Hines suggested TIR is pleased with the progress that they’re making, and they seem to be on schedule.

“This is going to be a big year for us there. The importance of that particular piece is enormous,” he said. “Most of our trade these days are on rubber tires, when you think about the access to Newfoundland through North Sydney, having good highways all the way through is what we’re striving for.”

Focusing on improving its safety, Hines also announced plans for a new roundabout that will be constructed to replace the existing Port Hastings Rotary, which they expect to have in the development phase by the fall.

“This has been one of the one’s we’ve been trying to get to for a number of years,” he said of the project that’s well into the design stage at this point. “With the design we’re talking about currently, we’re going to be moving towards Route 19 a bit, and we’ll be able to get some of the work done without too much disruption.”

This spring, Hines advised TIR will engage the community through an open house in the area, and construction is slated to begin by late summer.

Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster, who has been lobbying for an update to the rotary, hopes this will serve as an opportunity to address traffic flow issues and to improve the first impression visitors have when they enter Cape Breton Island.

“Let’s hope the government gets this right,” MacMaster said. “Locally, we have all experienced delays waiting for boats to go through the causeway.”

He suggested as a way to alleviate some of those delays, officials are considering storage lanes will be implemented as part of the new design for those waiting to cross the Canso Causeway.

“This will allow people travelling towards Route 19, Whycocomagh or Port Hawkesbury to experience fewer delays,” MacMaster said. “Input has certainly been offered over the past few years.”

As for the impact of COVID-19, Hines indicated back in May that the province took steps to address the economic impact of the pandemic, announcing a $230 million investment in shovel-ready projects to keep people working and get the economy moving. This included almost $100 million for additional paving, gravelling of roads, and bridge work.

According to 2020-21 statistics provided by TIR; 612 kilometres of road were paved with more than one million tonnes of asphalt put down, 15 new bridges were built and 13 were rehabilitated, and the road building industry creates more than 5,000 direct and 2,500 indirect jobs each year in the province.